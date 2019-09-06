Hi-Wire Brewing Announces September Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing will be releasing a variety of beers in the month of September including returning favorites Pink Drink, a new version of Hazy&Juicy&Hoppy&Fresh, a new 10W-40 Imperial Stout variant, as well as a collaboration release with NOLA Brewing. More details below.

Pink Drink is back at Hi-Wire Brewing with limited amounts of 4-packs of 16oz cans available beginning the first week of September. Pink Drink is a 4.2% ABV, ultra-crushable, tart wheat ale brewed with lemongrass & raspberries. This kettle sour has the perfect balance of raspberry fruit sweetness & fresh candied-lemon aroma from lemongrass. It is simple, refreshing, & pink. Enough said.

Next up out of their 10W-40 Imperial Stout Specialty Series, Hi-Wire Brewing will be releasing the Mexican Hot Chocolate 10W-40 Imperial Stout (8% ABV) brewed with Chocolate, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Pasilla, and Carolina Reaper Peppers. Drinkers are sure to love this spicy, sweet, and creamy version of their sought after 10W-40. This beer will see full distribution the second week of September in 4-packs of 16oz cans in Hi-Wire’s distribution footprint.

Long-time friends Hi-Wire Brewing and NOLA Brewing out of New Orleans, Louisiana paired up for the second time to brew Floppy Flippy (7.5% ABV). This hazy IPA is aggressively hopped with Citra, Galaxy, Amarillo, & Azacca and is sure to make your taste buds dance. Available the first week of September, this beer will see limited distribution in 4-packs of 16oz cans.

Last up for the month of September from Hi-Wire Brewing is the latest version of their popular Hazy&Juicy&Hoppy&Fresh IPA (7% ABV). The series is getting mixed up with the Southern Hemisphere hops Waimea and Motueka. This is a double dry-hopped India Pale Ale that is hazy, juicy, chock full of bright hop aroma, and silky smooth. A grip of oats and a touch of lactose rounds out this citrusy IPA that is piney and bright. Available the last week of September in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, this beer will see full distribution.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt” and their first out of state taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee in the summer of 2019. Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.