Hi-Wire Brewing Announces November Specialty Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Hi-Wire Brewing is bringing the heat in November with the return of their coveted 10W-40 Imperial Stout, a Jelly Donut 10W-40 variant, and a special edition Raspberry Mocha Strongman Coffee Milk Stout.

Releasing Friday, November 8, Raspberry Mocha Strongman Coffee Milk Stout (5.3% ABV) is sure to be a fall favorite. This special edition of Strongman Coffee Milk Stout was brewed with raspberries and cocoa nibs from French Broad Chocolates to create a heavenly version of Hi-Wire Brewing’s favorite seasonal. Available in 4-packs of 16oz cans, this beer will see full distribution in Hi-Wire Brewing’s footprint.

The much anticipated 10W-40 Imperial Stout is back! For the fourth year in a row, Hi-Wire Brewing will be releasing 10W-40 Imperial Stout (8% ABV) brewed with coffee, chocolate, and vanilla. With notes of dark chocolate, fresh vanilla, and roasted coffee beans, this big decadent stout is full-bodied, sweet, and creamy with a smooth finish. From Asheville’s own French Broad Chocolates, the cocoa nibs are fresh and rounded out by milk sugar and Madagascar vanilla beans. Organic Dynamite Roasting Company coffee accentuates the cocoa and adds a slight roast to balance out the vanilla in this pastry stout. 10W-40 will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans and will see limited distribution beginning Friday, November 22.

Hi-Wire created an extra special variant of 10W-40 Imperial Stout that features big ‘diner mixed berry’ jam and chocolate pie crust aromas. The Jelly Donut 10W-40 (8% ABV) Imperial Stout brewed with vanilla, chocolate, boysenberries, sweet cherries, deconstructed donut glaze, and lactose creates the perfect beer for Sunday morning indulgences. Join Hi-Wire Brewing in all taproom locations (Asheville: Big Top, Knoxville, & Durham) on Saturday, November 23 at 10am for a 10W-40 Brunch featuring flights of 10W-40 variants and food from local food trucks. Flights are $15 each. More detailed information on each taproom’s offerings can be found on Hi-Wire Brewing’s Facebook page.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC and their first out of state taproom in Knoxville, TN in the summer of 2019. Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival® in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager, Bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup® for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale, and most recently a Gold Medal for the Sour Brown aged on Palo Santo at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival®. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Alabama. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.