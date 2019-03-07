Hi-Wire Brewing Announces March 2019 Beer Releases

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Highlighting their diverse specialty beer program, Hi-Wire Brewing will be releasing an exciting new 10W-40 Imperial Stout variant, as well as bringing back two old favorites beginning the second week of March. Customers will soon be able to enjoy upcoming releases including a Salted Maple 10W-40 Imperial Stout, Hazy&Juicy&Hoppy&Fresh IPA with Mosaic and Citra, and a draft exclusive Dortmunder Export Lager.

Salted Maple 10W-40 Imperial Stout | 8% ABV

This extra special batch of our 10W-40 Imperial Stout was brewed with maple syrup, chocolate, vanilla, pink Himalayan salt, and lactose. Boasting huge notes of salted maple bar and caramelized sugar, this beer is incredibly smooth and has a delightful chocolatey finish. Available in 4-packs of 16oz cans, this beer will see full distribution beginning Friday, March 8.

Hazy&Juicy&Hoppy&Fresh with Mosaic and Citra | 7.5% ABV

It’s all in the name. This is a double dry-hopped New England-style India Pale Ale that is hazy, juicy, and chock full of bright hop aroma. A grip of oats and a touch of lactose rounds out this crushable, tropical IPA. Available in 4-packs of 16oz cans, this beer will see full distribution beginning Friday, March 29.

Dortmunder Export Lager | 5.7% ABV

A super clean and classic 19th century German-style lager known for its drinkability and biscuity malt sweetness with subtle notes of honey. Noble hops balance out the malts in this traditional pale golden lager. This draft only beer will see limited distribution the beginning Friday, March 22.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Located in Asheville, NC, Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Wire Lager, Bed of Nails Brown, and Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA. They have two locations in Asheville: the 27,000 square foot Big Top Production Facility & Taproom positioned half a mile from the Biltmore Estate and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom located in the South Slope area of Downtown, which has a focus on wild and sour ales. Hi-Wire opened their third taproom in the fall of 2018 in Durham, NC dubbed “Hi-Wire Brewing at Golden Belt.” Hi-Wire was awarded the gold medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival in the German-Style Maerzen category for their Zirkusfest Oktoberfest Lager. Most recently, they took home bronze in the Wood and Barrel Aged Beer category at the 2018 World Beer Cup for their Dry Hopped Brett Pale Ale. Hi-Wire Brewing’s award-winning beers can be found on draft and in bottles across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, and Kentucky. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.