Heineken’s Partnership with James Bond Launches New Promotion

White Plains, NY – To celebrate the global partnership with the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, Heineken is revealing the real secrets to being Bond and encouraging shoppers to connect with their inner secret agent. Supported with television advertising that features Bond choosing Heineken Original or, when he’s “working”, alcohol-free Heineken 0.0, the March-April retail promotion invites consumers to text “Heineken” to “007” to receive a disappearing invisible ink message. The message will reveal to consumers if they have won prizes, including branded merchandise, tickets to advance movie screenings, or a pair of tickets to the red-carpet event in Los Angeles, CA.

“Our long-time relationship with Bond films has been a win for Heineken, says Meredith Kiss, Heineken Brand Manager, HEINEKEN USA. “Every time the brand sponsors another Bond film the stronger the association with 007 becomes. This presents a unique opportunity for retailers to leverage the connection to increase store traffic with high-profile advertising and generate consumer engagement with a compelling retail promotion.”

Heineken has been a major sponsor of Bond movies since 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies, using a combination of product placement and massive global marketing campaigns to make clear that when Bond chooses beer, he chooses Heineken. The integrated marketing program combines national television advertising with high-impact off-premise shelf, display and cooler merchandising, and posters and table tents on-premise to drive awareness and promote shopper engagement. Consumers who link to a mobilized registration site will receive a ‘secret message’ from Heineken with notification of possible instant wins of Heineken and James Bond merchandise and entry for a chance at multiple regional prizes and one Grand Prize red-carpet VIP experience in Los Angeles. The top prize includes round trip airfare for two to Los Angeles, hotel accommodations and car service to and from the event. Multiple Regional Prizes include tickets to Advance Screenings of the new Bond film, No Time to Die.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. Key brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken – the world’s most international beer brand, Heineken 0.0 – an alcohol-free beer innovation, the Dos Equis Franchise and the Tecate Franchise. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Red Stripe, Tiger Beer, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, Birra Moretti, Bohemia and more. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.