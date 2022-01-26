Heavy Seas Announce 15 BBL Brewhouse Release: Joose Cannon Key Lime Pie

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Heavy Seas Beer is excited to announce the next release from its 15 Barrel Brewhouse, Joose Cannon Key Lime Pie. Another exciting twist on our flagship IPA Loose Cannon, Joose Cannon Key Lime Pie is its hazier, juicer counterpart. Brewed with lime for zest and lactose for creaminess, this beer is inspired by the sweet and tart flavors of key lime pie. Perfectly tangy and velvety, Joose Cannon Key Lime really is as nice as pie.

Joose Cannon Key Lime Pie will be available in 4-packs of 16oz cans during the release on January 21st.

“We always planned on bringing Joose Cannon Key Lime Pie back,” says Heavy Seas Associate Brand Manager, Lauren Gramley. “It quickly became a staff and fan favorite, and this beer really captures that balance of sweetness and tanginess!”

“Key Lime Pie was the 3rd in our Joose Cannon series. It is a take on one of my favorite desserts – Key Lime Pie,” says Heavy Seas Brewmaster Chris Leonard. “ I’m not the biggest fruit dessert enthusiast, but somehow key lime pie has that indulgent, satisfying quality while still being refreshing and fun. We’ve used a silly amount of Lotus and Citra hops, along with lactose, 12 gallons of fresh key lime juice, and yes, graham crackers in the mash. Hopefully folks will find the beer as refreshing, satisfying and fun as I find the pie!”

Joose Cannon Key Lime Pie’s label artwork was designed by Chris Gipple of Nightshift Creative. Can image is attached.

