Green Flash Brewing Rebrands, Re-Releases Original West Coast IPA

Green Flash Brewing today unveiled a new logo, rebranded packages and a reformulated version of its West Coast IPA flagship.

The move comes about eight months after the San Diego-based craft brewery named former Anheuser-Busch executive Michael Taylor as its new CEO, following months of financial turmoil and an eventual foreclosure sale to holding company WC IPA LLC.

The redesigned packages feature “custom artwork by illustrator Matthew Jay Fleming, whose illustrations depict the vibrant San Diego lifestyle.”

“Our new visual identity represents a dramatic shift for the Green Flash brand and reinforces its origin as one of the original San Diego craft beers,” Ben Widseth, the company’s vice president of marketing, said via a press release.

In addition to the new package design, the company also re-launched its West Coast IPA flagship with the original recipe. In mid-2014, the company raised the ABV of its West Coast IPA from 7 percent to 8.1 percent.

“Over the years, we have been listening to our loyal drinkers who reminisced about the original recipe,” Widseth said. “So we’re excited to bring it back for them to enjoy, along with a portfolio of other fan favorites and new beer releases to come.”

In addition to the original West Coast IPA, Green Flash’s core portfolio now includes Soul Style IPA, GFB Blonde Ale and Tropical DNA, a hazy IPA.

In 2018, amid ongoing financial troubles, Green Flash was forced to close two production facilities, lay off 76 employees and pull distribution from 42 states.

A press release with additional details and photos of the rebranded packages are included below.

SAN DIEGO, CA, January 28, 2019 – Green Flash Brewing Company is kicking off 2019 with a new logo identity and packaging refresh, as well as a new lineup for the year ahead. The 2019 Green Flash portfolio features the highly anticipated return of the original 7.0 percent ABV West Coast IPA alongside new beers, returning fan favorites and special releases. As the craft-beer landscape evolves, Green Flash remains focused on innovating its beers and packaging to meet the diverse and changing expectations of craft-beer drinkers.

The new branding is intended to reconnect Green Flash with its San Diego origins. The packaging prominently features custom artwork by illustrator Matthew Jay Fleming, whose illustrations depict the vibrant San Diego lifestyle. A Toast from the Coast manifesto speaks to the inspirational story behind the brand’s name and describes why a Green Flash beer is a perfect end to an extraordinary day and the start of an epic night on the horizon.

An innovative lineup of core beers – West Coast IPA, Tropical DNA (hazy IPA), Soul Style IPA, GFB Blonde Ale – will be the focus for Green Flash in 2019, with a strong roster of rotating special release beers. Additionally, all core beers will now be offered in 12-ounce cans to meet the growing demand for cans by consumers.

“Our new visual identity represents a dramatic shift for the Green Flash brand and reinforces its origin as one of the original San Diego craft beers,” states Green Flash Brewing Co. VP of Marketing Ben Widseth. “Regarding West Coast IPA, over the years we have been listening to our loyal drinkers who reminisced about the original recipe. So we’re excited to bring it back for them to enjoy, along with a portfolio of other fan favorites and new beer releases to come.”

