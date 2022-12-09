Gorilla’s Gold-winning Gose Gets Gangseo-gu Tomato Twist

BUSAN, South Korea – After Gorilla Brewing Company’s ‘Imperial Gose’ took the 2022 Asia Beer Championship gold, they decided to bring more acclaim to Korea as a high-quality craft brewing hub by creating another Gose. Reminiscing on its roots, the CEO and head brewer, Paul Edwards, considered adding popular regional ingredients. One of the first that came to mind was tomatoes, due to their complementary sweet flavor, to Goses’ tartiness that comes from the top-fermenting yeast and lactobacillus bacteria.

The Daejeo region, within Gangseo-gu (district) of Busan, is known for cultivating tomatoes with a unique chewy texture and salty flavor that are loaded with vitamin C. Aptly named the “Daejeo Tomatoes” are so popular that a namesake festival is held annually to enjoy and celebrate the local delicacy. The newly released ‘Imperial Gose Tomato’ is perfectly balanced and infused with heaps of these Busan-grown tomatoes.

Juhyeon, Gorilla’s design specialist and Busan native, describes the beer as “sweet, salty, and sour, three tastes unite in a single sip.” The Gose, brewed with pale, wheat, and carapils malts; Columbus hops, and heaps of Daejeo tomatoes, is described as “a perfectly balanced Gose, infused with local tomatoes to create a one-of-a-kind beer.” Gorilla’s Gwangan staff recommend enjoying a glass if “you want a pizza, but aren’t hungry,” Gorilla’s brewers suggest pairing it with a “breakfast burrito.”

This seasonal beer is available in 500ml cans or on tap at Gorilla Brewing locations. Cases of 12 cans and 20-liter kegs are available via their sales team.

