Four Corners Brewing Co. Introduces BuchaLada: New Boozy Kombucha Seltzer

The beloved Texas-based brewer Four Corners Brewing Co., has officially launched a new line of boozy kombucha seltzers. Say hello to BuchaLada, a light, fizzy and fruity alcoholic kombucha that is packed with aLada flavor.

Available in three flavors, each 12 oz. can of BuchaLada has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4.5 percent, only 120 calories and is gluten free:

Raspberry Hibiscus – refreshingly tart with a hibiscus floral aroma.

Ginger Prickly Pear – mild sweetness balanced with an earthy spice of ginger flavor.

Grapefruit Sea Salt – balanced fruity sweetness & acidity with a hint of sea salt.

“We’ve been planning and perfecting BuchaLada for several years and are excited to finally share it with everyone,” said George Esquivel, co-founder of Four Corners Brewing Co. “As consumers gravitate to new beverages like hard seltzers, we see an opportunity to deliver a unique and elevated flavor experience. People tell us they want more flavor vs. traditional seltzer but also want reasonable calories and ABV in a beverage. Buchalada delivers on all three through a balance of craft-brewed kombucha and bubbly, hard seltzer.”

BuchaLada is intended to simply be fruity, fizzy and fun. “It’s been a fun challenge to create such an innovative beverage,” said BuchaLada Brewer, Betsi Good. “Kombucha can be polarizing to some people. Our goal was to make BuchaLada approachable and enjoyable for those who love kombucha, as well as for those who have been too skeptical to try it. As we do with beer, we’re excited to turn people on to a whole new world of brews.”

The brand motto of “Eyes to the sky. Feet on the ground,” ties into the inspiration for each BuchaLada flavor and comes to life in the brand’s overall look and feel. BuchaLada’s vibrant packaging was created by Four Corners’ award-winning designer, Cristi Brinkman, who has been designing the company’s visual identity from its inception.

12-ounce sleek BuchaLada cans are sold in 4-packs and will retail for about $9.99. The brand rolls out in grocery, liquor and convenience stores across Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and the lower Rio Grande Valley beginning March 22, 2021 and is available to try at the Four Corners Taproom on March 19, 2021.

About BuchaLada

BuchaLada was created by Four Corners Brewing Co. to offer people a light, fresh tasting beverage with a uniquely elevated flavor experience. The brand celebrates its launch in 2021 with three delicious flavors – Grapefruit Sea Salt, Raspberry Hibiscus and Ginger Prickly Pear. All are made with natural fruit flavors, only 120 calories with an alcohol by volume of 4.5 percent. To stay in the loop, visit Buchalada.com and follow along in the journey on Instagram and Facebook at @drinkbuchalada. Drink responsibly. Buchalada boozy kombucha seltzer with juice and natural flavors. Four Corners Brewing Co., Dallas, TX.