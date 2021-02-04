Flying Dog’s Early February Releases Include Limited Release Specialties

FREDERICK, Md. – Early February marks the return of two very special limited release packs from Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery. The first is a bourbon barrel-aged version of the brewery’s hugely popular Gonzo Imperial Porter, which returns the same day as the brewery’s innovative Brunch Pack, brewed in homage to mankind’s greatest meal.

To create 2021’s Barrel-Aged Gonzo Imperial Porter, Flying Dog took their cult-classic Gonzo and aged it for 3 months in bourbon barrels from Willett Distillery, longtime bourbon and rye whiskey distillers in Bardstown, Kentucky. This aging process gives what is already a bold and forceful brew notes of vanilla and a boozy bourbon warmth.

Gonzo Imperial Porter was first brewed in 2005 to honor Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, who took his own life that same year. Flying Dog’s Gonzo ties are strong – Hunter, a good friend of Flying Dog founder George Stranahan, was an early fan of the brewery’s creations and is responsible for bringing word renowned illustrator Ralph Steadman into the fold to create the brewery’s one-of-a-kind label artwork.

“February is jam-packed with exciting stuff coming out of Flying Dog, and we’re pumped to kick it off with these two very special limited release packs,” said James Maravetz, VP of Marketing at Flying Dog Brewery. “Both Barrel-Aged Gonzo and the Brunch Pack are testaments to our brewing staff’s ability to craft unique, interesting flavors that live up to the hype each time they come back.”

The craft industry’s first brunch-themed variety pack is back! This innovative collection includes 4 drop-dead delicious beers scientifically engineered to straddle the yummy line between breakfast and lunch: Irish Coffee Stout, Bloody Mary Ale, Mimosa Beer and Toast Bob Crunch Pants.

For 2021’s Brunch Pack release, Flying Dog has switched out Kujo Cold Brew Coffee Porter for an extremely popular Brewhouse Rarity from 2020, Irish Coffee Stout. Irish Coffee Stout (6.6% ABV) is a full-bodied brunch beverage with the perfect balance of roasted malts, strong coffee aromas, and smooth and dreamy, Irish creamy notes.

Flying Dog’s Bloody Mary Amber (6.8% ABV) is a Hair-of-the-Dog Holy Grail that uses George’s Bloody Mary Mix, habaneros and lime to achieve incredibly authentic Bloody Mary flavors in one easy to drink bottle.

While no brunch is complete without that delicious combination of citrus and bubbles, you can put down that champagne flute and reach for Mimosa Beer Blonde Ale (5.2% ABV). Bright orange notes give way to a dry finish, and a reasonable ABV means there’s less of a chance of an impromptu afternoon nap on your couch.

And finally, Toast Bob Crunch Pants (6.1%) returns. Inspired by our favorite childhood breakfast cereal, this vanilla-cinnamon blonde is way more fun than a Saturday morning cartoon-marathon. Toast Bob’s delicious, easy to drink blend is balanced with a heaping dose of nostalgia in this uniquely spiced beer.

Barrel-Aged Gonzo and the Brunch Pack begin shipping to distributors this Friday, February 5, 2021. Barrel-Aged Gonzo will be available in 4-packs of 12oz bottles and the Brunch Pack is available as a variety pack of 12oz bottles. Consumers are encouraged to visit the brewery’s Beer Finder to locate inventory near them: flyingdog.com/beer-finder.

