Epic Brewing Releases Big Boy Hoppy Brown Ale

Epic Brewing Company is letting Big Boy Hoppy Brown Ale soak up the spotlight as the brewery’s final beer release in 2021! This 7.5% ABV heavyweight is a full-bodied brown ale that’s over-hopped in the kettle and toned down by its smooth malt bill.

The rudo of brown ales will climb high on the ropes and piledrive your tastebuds with the force of Cascade, Centennial, and Nugget hops! Then, Flaked Oats, 2-Row Chocolate Malt, CaraMunich II, Rice Hulls, and Munich Malt swing in to save the day.

The one-two combo of hops and malt make Big Boy Hoppy Brown Ale a mighty fine pick-up on your next beer run. Big Boy Hoppy Brown Ale will be available at Epic Brewing Company and at a liquor store near you in December. It’s time to pick up a 4-pack, crack a can open, and pin it to the back of your gullet.

Big Boy Hoppy Brown Ale

Malt Bill: Flaked Oats, 2-Row Chocolate Malt, CaraMunich II, Rice Hulls, and Munich Malt

Cascade, Centennial, and Nugget Package Formats: 16oz cans, draught

For more information: https://www.epicbrewing.com/bigboyhoppybrownale