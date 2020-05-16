Ecliptic Brewing to Debut New Seasonal Series Can for Summer 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ecliptic Brewing of Portland, Oregon is excited to release their newest beer in their Seasonal Series: SunRay Juicy IPA. Offered in 12-ounce cans, the beer is set to hit store shelves in mid May.

SunRay Juicy IPA is brewed with Bru-1 and Idaho 7 hops and 100% Pale Malt. Together these hops pack a punch of juicy flavor, with heavy notes of tropical fruit and citrus. SunRay Juicy IPA is an ideal brew to drink all summer long.

“We’re excited to release a new style in our Seasonal Series lineup,” says Ecliptic’s Sales Manager, Erin Grey Kemplin. “Even the name – SunRay – evokes a bright, flavorful beer, and we hope people find it to be a perfect, thirst-quenching summer go-to.”

SunRay Juicy IPA will be released in both draft and 12-ounce cans throughout Ecliptic Brewing’s distribution network. Visit Ecliptic’s website for up to date details on potential release events.

About SunRay Juicy IPA

SunRay shines brightly with notes of tropical fruit and citrus thanks to generous additions of Idaho 7 and Bru-1 hops.

ABV: 6.5%

IBU: 45

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com. Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem, Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing (Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing (Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle, Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing (Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (North Carolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).

For More Information: eclipticbrewing.com