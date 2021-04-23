DuClaw Brewing and Diablo Doughnuts Release 3rd Annual Collaboration Beer

Sour Me Unicorn Farts Returning to Shelves in 32 States in May

The pre-released version of this beer raised more than $20,000 to fight colon cancer

Baltimore, Md. – The fruity pebbles glittered sour ale released annually by DuClaw Brewing Company will hit shelves for a third consecutive year in May.

Sour Me Unicorn Farts is a collaboration between Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing and Diablo Doughnuts, based on the notorious ‘Unicorn Farts’ doughnut and is a sour beer made with a trio of fruits and fruity cereal, plus a hallmark swirl of natural edible glitter for an enhanced drinking experience.

“We are queued up, and ready to produce the highest volume of Sour Me Unicorn Farts ever made, in preparation to serve the widest distribution demand ever thanks to our partnership with Brew Pipeline,” said Elizabeth Hanfman, DuClaw’s vice president. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the growing demand and unrelenting enthusiasm from our devoted Unicorn Farts fans.”

The release comes on the heels of a successful ‘Give A Crap Challenge’ charitable campaign with Squatty Potty, Colon Cancer Foundation (CCF), and CraftShack. A Sour Me Unicorn Farts variant with graham cracker was produced as part of the campaign. The group raised over $20,000 to fight colorectal cancer and support of CCF’s efforts to provide thousands of colon cancer screenings to underserved communities this year. For more information on the campaign, visit: https://p2p.onecause.com/giveacrap.

Residents in 32 states can look forward to seeing Sour Me Unicorn Farts on shelves in May:

Alabama, Arizona, California (San Diego, LA, Sacramento and Tahoe), Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri (St. Louis), Nebraska, Nevada (Las Vegas), New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Interested retailers located outside the distribution area should email: info@brewpipeline.com.

About DuClaw Brewing Company

Baltimore-based and fearlessly innovating in craft beer since 1996: Craft Be Cherished. Rules Be Damned. DuClaw beer is available in 21 U.S. states and DC, as well as in Canada and France. www.duclaw.com.

