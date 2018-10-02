Dogfish Head to Release ‘The Best Ever Dark Munich Beer Out Of Milton’

MILTON, Del. — For 23 years music has played a huge role in the creative and artistic direction of the off-centered beers brewed at Dogfish Head, so it’s no surprise that its latest and greatest limited beer release, The Best Ever Dark Munich Beer Out Of Milton (5% ABV), was inspired by the song The Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton, by the super awesome band known as The Mountain Goats.

Releasing at the Milton Brewery Tasting Room & Kitchen on Saturday, October 6 at 11 a.m., the malty and roasty autumnal lager, The Best Ever Dark Munich Beer Out Of Milton is priced at $20/750ml bottle and includes a double-sided, two-track vinyl from the Pain Relievaz, the world’s one and only beer-geek, tongue-in-cheek, hip-hop ensemble. Only 200 bottles are available.

The Best Ever Dark Munich Beer Out Of Milton was brewed with heaps of German Munich malt, debittered and huskless Chilean black malt and red rye crystal malt. Old fashioned slow-roasted corn meal and deeply nutty Abruzzi rye were also added to the mix resulting in a richly layered Munich Dunkel with toasty, well-rounded, smooth, earthy flavors.

“Back in the 90s, I used to listen to Mountain Goats songs on cassettes while I was brewing, and from the jump, I felt a symbiotic relationship of sorts between our beers and their music,” said Sam Calagione, CEO and founder of Dogfish Head. “Their sounds had a beautiful, melodic, rough-around-the-edges kind of flow, and I connected with that vibe in that our beers were also rustic and melodic – so you could say that the artistic combination harmoniously came together.”

The inspiration for this adventure came to Calagione about a year ago as he was driving to work listening to The Best Ever Death Metal Band In Denton, and began riffing on the lyrics, and phonetically, the phrase “The Best Ever Dark Munich Beer Out Of Milton” fell right into place. Dogfish Head’s production brewery is located in Milton and makes both lagers and ales, so he thought it would be fun to make a beer and musical track inspired by the song. Calagione reached out to his Pain Relievaz counterpart, award winning Great American Beer Festival lager brewer and Dogfish coworker, Bryan Selders, to lend a musically-talented hand with bringing this beer and music collaboration to life. The Best Ever Dark Munich Beer Out Of Milton song is featured on a double-sided album and is only available on the limited vinyl. The album also includes“Boys & Girls of Summer,” a Pain Relievaz original track, featuring longtimeDogfish collaborator, Juliana Barwick, which is currently available for purchase on iTunes.

ThePain Relievaz and Dogfish created a love-letter music video of their homage featuring Calagione, Selders and Matt Silverman –Brewings & Eats Sous Chef, jamming on stage as they belt out beer-inspired lyrics in a video that pays tribute to the original Mountain Goats song. For more information about Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and The Best Ever Dark Munich Beer Out Of Milton, visit dogfish.com.

About Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 23 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 350+ coworker company based in Delaware with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring a tasting room and food truck. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 44 states and Washington D.C. and will expand into additional states in 2018. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: dogfishhead.