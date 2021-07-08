Dogfish Head & Tipsy Scoop Launch Hazy-O! Dairy-Free Ice Cream

MILTON, DE – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is incredibly excited to announce the release of Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream, a first-of-its-kind, oat milk-based dessert inspired by one of its best-selling beers, Hazy-O!. Created in partnership with Tipsy Scoop – an artisanal ice cream brand that blends rich, hand-crafted ice cream with alcohol for the perfect boozy treat – Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream is hitting shelves just in time for National Ice Cream Day and will be available for purchase nationwide.

On the decision to partner, the Dogfish Head and Tipsy Scoop teams agreed that the brewery’s Hazy-O! beer would be the perfect base for a completely new ice cream innovation. Like all Dogfish Head beers, Hazy-O! features high-quality, culinary ingredients, but it broke boundaries by becoming the first nationally distributed hazy IPA brewed with oat milk when it launched earlier this year.

“At Dogfish Head, we’re known for brewing off-centered, innovative beer. We gravitate towards ‘of-the-moment’ culinary ingredients that are atypical, ingredients that will bring our drinkers a flavorful brew they simply can’t get anywhere else,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “And Hazy-O! is no different – the oat milk gives it a dreamy cloudiness, a silky mouthfeel, and a gorgeous, toasted, nutty flavor. Its creamed to be made into an ice cream – and we were so excited to take this innovation one step further with Tipsy Scoop.”

Made with oat milk from Elmhurst 1925 – the same oat milk found in Hazy-O!, the beer – and packed with notes of chocolate, caramel, cinnamon, and coconut, Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream is equal parts boozy and delicious, and what it lacks in lactose it makes up for in silky smoothness. And like a typical beer, each pint packs up to 5% ABV. It’s also the FIRST Tipsy Scoop ice cream to use Oat Milk!

Consumers 21+ are invited to purchase a pint for $12.50 or a pack of four for $49 on Tipsyscoop. Nationwide shipping is available for all 50 states, but while supplies last – so don’t wait to pick up a pint. Something this sweet is sure to sell out fast!

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

