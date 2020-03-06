Dogfish Head to Release Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout

MILTON, Del. – Makers of some of the world’s most extreme craft beers, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery collaborates withSamuel Adams to release an already rumored-about rarity, Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout. This limited-edition, ageable ale combines the best of two highly sought-after brews,Dogfish Head’s World Wide Stout, a complex imperial stout brewed with a ridiculous amount of barley, andSam Adams’ Utopias, a unique blend of aged ales dating back more than 25 years. After sitting for seven months in freshly-emptiedUtopias barrels, a new iteration of World Wide Stout was born – Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout, a jet-black, rich and roasty beer with balanced notes of espresso, cocoa, sherry and vanilla. Clocking in at 17.3% ABV, limited quantities of this exclusive brew will available throughout Delaware in 4pk/12oz bottles starting Friday, March 27.

“At Dogfish Head, we are always searching for innovative ways to push the boundaries of craft beer. Whether that’s discovering a new-to-brewing culinary ingredient, like using monk fruit to create our full-flavored, lo-cal* IPA, Slightly Mighty; inventing a new brewing technique, like continual hopping, the process behind our60 Minute IPA and 90 Minute Imperial IPA; or bringing a classic, off-centered ale to life in a new way, like we are doing withUtopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “And what better way to personify our explorative mindset than by borrowing some barrels from our pals atSam Adams to integrate two pioneering bold and ageable beers?”

Originally released in 1999, Dogfish Head’s World Wide Stout is dark, roasty and complex, with a depth similar to that of a fine port wine. Since its inception, the brewery has released numerous variants ofWorld Wide Stout, including: Oak-Aged Vanilla World Wide Stout, aged on oak with real vanilla beans, andBourbon Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout, aged in freshly-emptied bourbon barrels still wet with spirits. Founder ofSamuel Adams, Jim Koch, was an early proponent of aging beer in used spirits barrels, releasing one of the first commercial barrel-aged beers,Triple Bock, in 1994. Just a few short years later, in 2002, the brewery debutedUtopias. Reminiscent of a vintage port or fine sherry, each bi-annual release ofUtopias boasts a distinct blend of barrel-aged ales for a truly unique tasting experience.

“Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout is chock full of intricate aromas and warming flavors reflective of bothWorld Wide Stout and Utopias,” said Calagione. “Upon tasting this new release, I encourage folks to see if they can pick up on the nuances that bothWorld Wide Stout and Utopias have contributed to this one-of-a-kind collaboration.”

‘Beyond the Barrels’ Dinner atDogfish Head Brewings & Eats

To celebrate the release of Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout, Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats will host a special beer experience, titled ‘Beyond the Barrels,’ on Friday, April 3.**Dogfish Head’s ‘Beyond the Barrels’ event includes four delicious courses, each perfectly paired with a barrel-aged beer. During dinner, Mark Safarik, brewmaster atDogfish Head, Sam Calagione and Samuel Adams brewers will chat with folks about the barrel-aging process, discussing everything from the history ofWorld Wide Stout and Utopias, to the story behind Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout. Tickets forDogfish Head’s ‘Beyond the Barrels’ dinner are priced at $85 per person, and include four courses, four complementary brews, gratuity, an exclusive event glass and a 12oz bottle ofUtopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout signed by Sam Calagione. Tickets will be available atwww.dogfish.com, starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

Course 1: ‘Charred Stone Fruit Salad’ with tender greens, goat cheese air, crispy quinoa and aSuperEIGHT vinaigrette

Pairing:Assemblage (13.2% ABV) – a blend of a Russian imperial stout and an English-style barleywine aged for one year inKnob Creek bourbon barrels

Course 2: ‘Pork Belly Bao Bun’ with pickled daikon, pickled carrots, spicy mayo and cilantro

Pairing:Rye Barrel-Aged 120 Minute IPA (16.5% ABV) – Dogfish Head’s iconic, continually hopped120 Minute IPA aged for eight months in Sagamore Spirits rye whiskey barrels

Course 3: ‘Braised Short Rib’ with creamy polenta, cippolini onion, mushroom duxelle, bacon lardons and braising jus

Pairing:Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout (17.3% ABV) – Dogfish Head’s World Wide Stout aged in freshly-emptied Utopias barrels from Sam Adams

Course 4: ‘Utopia Finish’ with a double chocolate brownie, house-madeUtopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout ice cream, cold brew froth and Luxardo cherry puree

Pairing:Utopias (28% ABV) – 2019 vintage aged in bourbon casks and finished in a mixture of Aquavit, Carcavelos and ruby port barrels

For more information about Dogfish Head and Utopias Barrel-Aged World Wide Stout, visit www.dogfish.com.

*95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein & 0g fat per 12oz serving.

**Brewings & Eats will close to the public at 4 p.m. and re-open at 10 p.m. for a free, live music performance by Cathy Jane, a local, acoustic folk singer-songwriter.

