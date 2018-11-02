Dogfish Head Releases ‘IPAs for the Holidays’ Variety Pack

MILTON, Del. – Arriving just in time to make your “jingle bells rock,” Dogfish Head is bringing “joy to the world” with the release of the IPAs for the Holidays variety 12-pack. Available in early November, the holiday pack contains 4 varieties of IPA goodness in one special box. Featuring 2 exclusives – Sixty One and Viniferous IPA – along with a duo of fan-favorite IPAs -60 Minute IPA and 90 Minute Imperial IPA –the holiday pack has all of your festive beer needs covered, including an homage to “reds and whites” for the vino lovers in the bunch.

The “white” beer-wine hybrid,Viniferous IPA, is fermented with Riesling & Viognier grape must and hopped with Hallertau Blanc, Huell Melon and El Dorado to match the dry, fruity complexity of a Riesling with the hoppiness of an IPA.Sixty One, the “red” beer-wine mashup, is a marriage of twoDogfish Head innovations – beer-wine hybrids featuring Syrah grape must and continually hopped IPAs. A great gift for holiday parties, the pack also features a special gift tag that can be personalized.

The IPAs for the Holidays 12pk includes:

Viniferous IPA –12-pack EXCLUSIVE (Where applicable by law.)

Fermented with Riesling and Viognier grape must and hopped with Hallertau Blanc, Huell Melon and El Dorado to match the dry, fruity complexity of a Riesling with the hoppiness of an IPA.

Sixty One – 12-pack EXCLUSIVE (Where applicable by law.)

A marriage of two Dogfish Head innovations: beer-wine hybrids and continually hopped IPAs. Dogfish took its best-selling 60 Minute and added Syrah grape must to create an IPA with equal parts fruity complexity and pungent hoppiness.

60 Minute IPA

A continually hopped super-fantastic East Coast IPA brewed with a slew of great Northwest hops for a powerful, but balanced, citrusy hop character.

90 Minute Imperial IPA

A continually hopped Imperial IPA whose powerful malt backbone stands up to the extreme hopping rate for a pungent, not crushing flavor.

“We’ve been experimenting with continual hopping and inventive beer-wine hybrid concoctions since we first opened our doors twenty-three years ago at our brewpub in Rehoboth,” said Sam Calagione, founder and CEO of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. “From angling a vibrating football game over a 5-barrel kettle with a bucket of pelletized hops hanging over it – which brought us90 Minute Imperial IPA and paved the way for 60 Minute and 120 Minute IPA – to blending grape juice and must in the brewing process with beers like Midas Touch, Noble Rot andRed & White; we take great pride in pushing the boundaries of experimentation in brewing atDogfish and are excited to move ahead into 2019 and beyond as we continue to stoke the flames of creativity in craft beer.”

For more information about Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and the IPAs for the Holidays visit dogfish.com

About Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head has proudly been focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 23 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. It is a 350+ coworker company based in Delaware with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically enamored seafood restaurant, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring a tasting room and food truck. Dogfish Head supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 44 states and Washington D.C. and will expand into additional states in 2018. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: dogfishhead.