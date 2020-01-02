Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Launches Virtual Run Club

MILTON, Del. — Calling all beer drinkers, running enthusiasts and those off-centered folks seeking a healthy balance of work and play in their day-to-day lives –Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is launching a one-of-a-kind, online run club. Created with both runners and beer lovers in mind, theDogfish Head Run Club is a virtual community for people of all kinds, from all corners of the world, that will be accessible viawww.dogfish.com starting Thursday, January 16. It is free to join, and members will have access to a myriad of monthly training tips, workout regimens, inspirational advice and nutritionally-balanced recipes (some even include beer pairings), all carefully curated by the program’s ambassador and American long-distance runner, Shalane Flanagan. A four-time Olympian, Flanagan’s career is decorated with noteworthy accomplishments, including winning a silver medal for the 10,000m at the BeijingOlympics in 2008, becoming the first American woman in 40 years to win the New York City Marathon in 2017 and releasing two New York Times best-selling cookbooks,‘Run Fast. Eat Slow.,’ in 2016 and ‘Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.,’ in 2018.

“From helping the brewery launch its run club and offering guidance to aspiring runners, to sharing my all-time favorite recipes and enjoying some tasty beers, I could not be more excited to work withDogfish Head in 2020,” said Flanagan. “For me, life is all about balance; balancing flavor and nutrition, and indulgence and nourishment. That’s why, instead of counting calories, I focus on eating and drinking foods and liquids made only with wholesome, natural ingredients – and yes, that includes beer. Dogfish Head’s focus on using culinary ingredients to brew its beers fits my lifestyle perfectly! I can treat myself to a90 Minute Imperial IPA after a hard workout, spend a Saturday sharing some Slightly Mightys with friends, create the perfect food and beer pairing with a classic60 Minute IPA or sip on a SeaQuench Ale after a sweaty, summertime run.”

Taking a page from Flanagan’s book, the Dogfish Head Run Club will encourage its members to lead and maintain balanced lifestyles that include both fitness and craft beer. Dogfish Head Run Club members nationwide can track their runs using their favorite mobile applications and share them – as well as their post-run celebration photos – to social media with #DFHRunClub for a chance to win off-centered swag. For those local to coastal Delaware, the brewery will host monthly group runs, the first of which is scheduled for Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. in Rehoboth Beach’s Grove Park (The Grove Park, Rehoboth, DE 19971). After the run, participants will receive aDogfish Head sweatband and, for runners 21 and older, Dogfish Head’s Rehoboth brewpub, Brewings & Eats, will offer half-priced pours of 60 Minute IPA, a continually hopped east coast IPA; 90 Minute IPA, a continually hopped imperial IPA;SeaQuench Ale, a session sour quencher; and Slightly Mighty, a full-flavored, lo-cal* IPA.

“It’s hard to believe Dogfish Head is now a quarter century old. It’s harder still to believe I am half a century old, so staying in shape is becoming more and more important to me,” said Sam Calagione, founder of Dogfish Head. “As a brewer, craft beer plays a huge role in my career, so in order to sustain a healthy and sensible way of life, I’m committed to getting out and exercising in any way I can. That’s why I can’t wait for the launch of theDogfish Head Run Club – AND, with Shalane’s help, maybe I’ll make it over ‘Heartbreak Hill.’ Fingers crossed!”

For updates regarding the Dogfish Head Run Club, its soon-to-be launched website and its kick-off event, visitwww.dogfish.com/blog/dogfish-run-club. To learn more aboutDogfish Head and its beers, visit www.dogfish.com.

*95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein & 0g fat per 12oz serving.

About Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery 24 years ago.Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and has won numerous awards throughout the years, includingWine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand withDogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a geographically-enamored seafood restaurant,Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring theTasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co. Dogfish Head, it supports the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carries the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers.Dogfish Head currently sells beer in 45 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visitwww.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.