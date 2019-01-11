Docks Beers Partners with Eastern Airways for Inflight Service

GRIMSBY, England— Grimsby brewery Docks Beers, is to take to the skies as it provides the first cans of craft beer on Eastern Airways flights.

The airline, which is based at Humberside airport and operates around 90 flights a day, has selected the brewery’s best-selling session pale ale, Hard Graft, to be the first craft brew to be served to passengers, including those travelling on the Humberside to Aberdeen route.

Speaking from the brewery’s Grimsby base on King Edward Street, Co-owner and Director Will Douglas talked about the fledgling partnership; “We’re delighted to be the first craft brewer represented on Eastern Airways. Having our beer on their planes will bring Docks Beers and Grimsby to the attention of passengers up and down the UK. We started Docks Beers with the intention that our beers would be available internationally, as well as nationally. This partnership is a major step towards fulfilling that ambition and we hope to follow it up in 2019 with exports to other countries.”

Eastern Airways’ Head of Cabin Services, Mike Izzard, explains. “As part of revamping our complimentary on board product with the launch of our craft beer range, we appreciate the importance of supporting local companies so partnering with Docks Beers was the ideal solution with their Humberside brewed beer. Hard Graft is their best selling beer and we are sure it will prove popular with our passengers.”

Douglas added, “Hard Graft is our most popular beer. It took us a while to perfect its piney taste which is a result of barley and rye malt combined with Citra, Simcoe and Sorachi Ace hops. This beer has been a key factor in the success of the brewery since opening to the public in September 2018 so we’re pleased it’s been selected as the airline’s first guest beer. Our beers are being enjoyed in Grimsby, Hull, Doncaster and Lincoln. It’s great to think they will soon be enjoyed thousands of feet above the UK as well.”

To excite interest in the launch of the cans on Eastern Airways’ flights, the brewery and the airline are launching a social media campaign offering one lucky winner two free return flights on Eastern Airways from Humberside to Aberdeen. In addition, the winner will also take home a Docks Beers fridge full of the Grimsby brewery’s beer. For instructions on how to enter for free take a look at the posts on any of Docks Beers’ Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts.