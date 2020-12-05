Crystal Coast Brewing and Hopfly Brewing Collaborate on All Veteran Brewed Beer

MOREHEAD, N.C. — Crystal Coast Brewing Company of Morehead City, NC and Hopfly Brewing of Rocky Mount, NC announced the release of their first collaboration beer, Quick, Fast, & in a Hurry.

The two North Carolina breweries joined forces to create a 5.4% hazy pale ale brewed by all military veteran employees of both breweries. Jeremiah Mullins of Crystal Coast was in the Army, Jeff Brungard of Crystal Coast is a retired Marine Corps veteran, Cam Medina of Hopfly is an army veteran, and Austin Baker of Hopfly was a member of the Air Force.

“This collaboration has brought a lot of excitement to me,” Mullins said. “Throughout my years in the industry I have always had this vision of bringing veterans together and doing what we love to give back to the organizations that made us who we are.”

The hazy pale ale comes in at 5.4% and was brewed with Yakima Chief Hops’ 2020 Veterans Blend, comprised of five different Pacific Northwest grown hop varieties to create a wide range of flavor characteristics. A portion of the proceeds of this hop blend will be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation, an organization dedicated to honoring US soldiers, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.

“I had a great time getting together with other veterans representing the Army, Air Force, and Marines and brewing up some great beer,” Brungard said. “I’m eager to have everyone taste the final product with the veterans blend hops from Yakima Chief.”

The four veterans decided on the name “Quick, Fast, & in a Hurry,” a phrase often heard in their military experience. The label for the beer was designed by Hopfly’s Yannick McCleod and features a unique, military inspired design with camouflage colors and hops. It also includes a QR code that leads to the Gary Sanise Foundation website.

The beer will be available in pint cans and draft at both Crystal Coast’s and Hopfly’s taprooms, as well as through distribution across North Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

“Whether it was Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, or Coast Guard, this day none of that mattered,” Mullins said. “We all came together and put a good beer in the tank. I’m excited for everyone to taste our final product and thank Hopfly Brewing for being a part of this with us.”