Crooked Lane Brewing Co. Offers California State Beer Shipping

AUBURN, Calif. – Crooked Lane Brewing Company from Auburn, California is now offering statewide shipping. Californians can order from a wide selection of beer for next-day delivery with a $10 shipping fee.

The brewery is offering 11 beers from its taproom, including “1-2 Punch,” a hazy IPA with peach and mango, and “Veedels’ Brau,” a Kolsch-style ale that medaled at Great American Beer Festival.

Crooked Lane has received several national accolades since opening in 2016. It was most recently named Brewery of the Year at the 2019 California Craft Brewers Cup, one of the state’s largest independent craft beer competitions.

“We’re looking forward to connecting with people who may have heard of Crooked Lane but haven’t been able to visit the brewery,” said Teresa Psuty, Brewmaster of Crooked Lane Brewing Company. “Our win at the California Craft Brewers Cup last year had us thinking about ways to reach a broader audience of craft beer enthusiasts, and the new reality of COVID-19 made us kick that idea into high-gear.”

Customers can order individual four-packs of 16 oz. cans, gift cards, and brewery merchandise at crookedlanebrewing.com/store. There, they can also customize a case with six four-packs using the site’s “Build-A-Case” option. All orders will be shipped for a flat rate of $10.

“We know it can be daunting to order a case of beer from a brewery you’ve only heard about,” added Psuty. “We wanted to make our beer as accessible as possible, by keeping shipping affordable.”

The brewery has also created a #PostaToast promotion. Customers can post a photo of their shipment to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #PostaToast, and tag Crooked Lane (@crookedlanebrewing) and a friend. The customer’s friend will receive a unique code for free shipping.

To learn more about the brewery and order online, visit crookedlanebrewing.com.

About Crooked Lane Brewing Company

Crooked Lane Brewing Company specializes in German lagers, New England and West Coast style IPAs.  Since opening in 2016, the 15-barrel operation has won over 35 awards, including Gold at the Great American Beer Festival, and Brewery of the Year at the 2019 California Craft Brewers Cup.

For More Information: crookedlanebrewing.com

