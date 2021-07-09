CraftHaus Named Official Beer Of The Mint 400

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LAS VEGAS – Local favorite CraftHaus Brewery is proudly the official craft beer of the The Mint 400. Silver State Mint 400 collector’s edition can be shipped or reserved for onsite pick up at CraftHaus.

The Mint 400 is the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America and is held in the treacherous foothills of Sin City. The multi-day event features a massive vehicle parade down the world famous Las Vegas Strip, a two day festival on historic Fremont Street, and two days of grueling off-road racing on a desolate and punishing 400-mile racecourse. Nearly 65,000 off-road and recreational enthusiasts come to watch 500 race teams in 50+ classes from 25 different states and 15 different countries go door-to-door, while the Livestream coverage is beamed to more than 800,000 viewers worldwide.

“We are excited to partner with local Las Vegas brewery CraftHaus as our Official Craft Beer of The Mint 400,” said Mint 400 CEO, Matt Martelli. “Not only do they have great beer, but are passionate about building a community around consistent quality-driven beers, while honoring the integrity of the craft industry. Beer is a part of the DNA of off-road culture. Climbing out of your race car and celebrating your finish by having beers with your team is the way we celebrate after a grueling race.  CraftHaus’ cold Silver State Mint 400 Blonde Ale will be waiting for all of our finishers at the finish line after 400 grueling miles of war.”

The 2021 Silver State Mint 400 Blonde Ale is a name that reflects Nevada’s pioneering spirit. Clocking in at 4.8% ABV, it is thirst-quenching and has round notes of caramel wash over your pallet for a clean finish.  Brew lovers will receive a free Mint 400 pint glass for reserving their six pack online for onsite pick up at either CraftHaus location. The special six packs can be found locally where CraftHaus is sold andshipped to those living in Nevada, Alaska, Washington DC, Florida, Illinois, New York  and Pennsylvania. Mint 400 bars will be fully stocked with the Silver State Mint 400 Blonde Ale December 1-5, 2021.

“This new partnership is a true reflection of the long race history in our town that now has a taste of local, craft beer,”says Crafthaus Brewery owner Wyndee Forrest. “We are honored to collaborate with The Mint 400 team and bring race fans authentic, quality craft beer.”

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast,Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

For More Information:
https://www.crafthausbrewery.com/home

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More