CraftHaus Brewery Partners with Henderson Firefighters Benevolent Association to Brew Benefit Beer

HENDERSON, Nev. — CraftHaus Brewery proudly taps their special benefit beer, StationHaus, a tasty Smoked Red Lager, and hosts a family-friendly event on Saturday, January 18 from noon to 3pm at 7350 Eastgate Rd #110 in Henderson.

In their first year partnering with the Henderson Firefighters Benevolent Association, CraftHaus created a collaboration beer, StationHaus, in which a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada (TIP). TIP will be at the event to talk with the community about their services.

Guests of the event will enjoy photo opportunities on a fire truck, meet and greets with local firefighters and brewers, and special Black Cherry and Vanilla Haus-made soda for all to enjoy. City of Henderson Mayor, Debra March will be in attendance and pouring the first pint. The exclusive StationHaus will be available on draft during the event as well as to take home in CraftHaus’ 32 oz crowler cans. Donated proceeds stay local, so guests can savor in delicious beer while giving back to their community. No tickets required.

“We are always looking for ways to make a positive impact in our community,” said brewery owner Wyndee Forrest. “We are happy to help our firefighters and a program that provides crucial emotional and practical support during traumatic emergency situations.”