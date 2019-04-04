Commonhouse Aleworks Releases Park Circle Pale and White Point Light

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Commonhouse Aleworks, Park Circle’s neighborhood brewery and taphouse, has announced that it would be releasing two of its most popular beers in 12 oz. 6-packs of cans just in time for the Charleston Spring.

White Point Light is a classic American ale that is easy going and quaffable. Created as a great gateway craft beer aimed at converting domestic lager drinkers, it has quickly become a staple for all beer lovers in a town where spending time outdoors is a way of life.

The multi-award winning Park Circle Pale Ale is not only an IPA lover’s pale ale, it’s perfect for anyone. Expect strong tropical aromas, a soft body, subtle bitterness and the desire to have another.

Park Circle Pale Ale and White Point Light will be available for purchase at the Commonhouse starting today (March 28) and will be available in select local grocery stores, convenience stores and bottle shops starting the first week of April.

For more information, please visit www.commonhousealeworks.com and follow them on social media.

About Commonhouse Aleworks

Commonhouse Aleworks, Park Circle’s neighborhood brewery and taphouse, celebrates the storied history of beer as a central component of American communities as well as the foundation for all civilization. They produce a variety of beer styles and interpretations and welcome you to come celebrate what we all share in common.