Chuckanut Brewery Releases Maibock and Mosaic Leaf Pilsner

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Spring has sprung and Chuckanut is celebrating! Maibock (MayBock in German) and Mosaic Leaf Pilsner have been released on tap and inbottles in the Puget Sound area and Portland, OR as well as both Chuckanut Brewery locations. For those who have experienced Chuckanut’s Citra Leaf Pilsner you are now in luck. The Mosaic Leaf Pilsner is a new spin on Chuckanut’s Pilsner recipe replacing some of the classic European noble hops with a considerable amount of WA State’s American Noble Mosaic Leaf hops. Maibockis the last of the Big Biers Series from Chuckanut traditionally released around May. This is a big rich, higher ABV lager that has aged more than 9weeks at cold temperatures. Both beers are available on tap and in half literbottles.

The American Noble Mosaic Leaf Hop is only the bract (or leafy part) of the hop cone not the lupuling lands giving less bitterness then using the full hop flower. The combination of classic old world Noble hops and new world American hop leaf melds together wonderfully to create notes of blueberry, tropical fruits and spicy bitterness. This is a great spicy, tropical and aromatic hoppy lager. Great with any Southeast Asian, Mexican or Indian cuisine this beer will easily put the fire out and allow you to continue to enjoy any spicy foods! Or enjoy it by itselfon a hot spring day to cool you down.

Maibock is a deep golden Bock with moderate bitterness balancing out a slightly sweet malty palate packed with rich, ripe fruit aromas of golden raisins and dried fruits.The lengthy lagering period can sometimes take over 3 months! Plenty of maltand high alcohol strength with a clean finish makes this lager dangerouslysmooth. Winner of a Gold Medal at GABF (Great American Beer Festival) 2020. Maibockis a great match with any rich foods or desserts. It’s great as an eveningsipper too!

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, located at 601 West Holly St, Bellingham, was awarded National Small Brewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, CO. Currently both the South and NorthNut offer on site beverages, to-go beer and pick-up for kegs, growlers andbottles of Chuckanut beer. Guests of all ages are welcome at both locations. A full menu at North Nut can be eaten on site, to go or delivered. The South NutSkagit Tap Room & Brewery at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington islocated at the Port of Skagit in Burlington.

