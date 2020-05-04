Chihuahua Cerveza Sells “F Covid 19” T-shirt to Raise Money for NRA’s Employee Relief Fund

COSTA MESA, CA — The National Restaurant Association stated this week that 8 million restaurant workers in the U.S. have already lost their jobs due to COVID-19. In the face of the COVID-19 economic crisis, these workers are in dire need of financial support.

Chihuahua Cerveza is offering relief through the sale of a custom designed “F COVID 19” T-shirt available on their website: Chihuahuacerveza.com/store. All profits from the sale of these t-shirts will be donated to the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

Phil Jamison, Chihuahua Cerveza President, has first-hand knowledge of the impact of COVID-19 because Chihuahua functions as a restaurant & taproom. Having seen how closures have businesses and employees struggling, he decided to design a T-shirt as a fundraising effort. “Even though this is a small gesture in the big scheme of things, we felt it was important to raise a few dollars and offer some much-needed levity to uplift spirits,” Jamison said. “We know that people are struggling now, but we are hopeful that we’ll soon be able to gather with our family and friends at our favorite restaurants sharing good food and a few good beers.”

ABOUT CHIHUAHUA CERVEZA

Founded in 2017 and brewed in the United States, Chihuahua Cerveza is “The Original Mexican-American Beer.” The word, “Chihuahua” is derived from the Nahuatl language meaning “The place where the waters of the rivers meet,” referencing the convergence of Rio Conchos and Rio Grande to form the U.S. and Mexican border. The name Chihuahua serves as a metaphor for the mission of Chihuahua Cerveza, which celebrates the convergence of two great cultures; expressed through the lives of a new generation who collectively come together and share in a vibrant and contemporary Mexican-American experience to make positive impacts in our communities. Chihuahua Cerveza is sold in FL/GA/AZ/CA and has been internationally recognized for their high quality Mexican lagers; Rico (6.5 ABV), El Primero (5.0 ABV) and Limón (5.0 ABV). For more information on the company visit www.chihuahuacerveza.com or follow @chihuahuacerveza on Instagram.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE RELIEF FUND

The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund was created to help restaurant industry employees experiencing extraordinary hardship in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Through this Fund, grants will be made to restaurant industry employees who have been impacted by COVID-19, including a decrease in wages or loss of employment. This Fund is operated by the NRAEF (www.chooserestaurants.org).