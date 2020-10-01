Cascade Brewing to Release Encyclopedia Botanica Northwest Sour Ale

PORTLAND, Ore.– Cascade Brewing has announced the upcoming release of Encyclopedia Botanica 2018, a brand new sour project. This medium-bodied Northwest sour ale will be available in 500ml champagne bottles and draft kegs beginning Friday, Oct. 2.

Encyclopedia Botanica features sour blond ale aged in oak wine barrels for up to two years with late infusions of elderflowers, orange peel and Cascade’s own unique blend of gin botanicals. With an encyclopedic collection of seeds, berries, spices, flowers, and fruit, this cocktail-inspired sour beer blend delivers a comprehensive compendium of flavors from A to Z (8.7% ABV).

Encyclopedia Botanica can be purchased at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. It will also be made available through Cascade’s distribution network.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing is a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, innovating the Northwest Sour Ale in 2006. The brewery’s portfolio of distinctive sour ales features fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with complex flavors and aromas derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the aging barrels. An emphasis on year-to-year variation captures the unique subtleties of each year’s fruit growing season, leading sour beer connoisseurs around the world to seek out Cascade’s Northwest Sour Ales. The brewery also brews a broad range of non-sour styles with the same level of quality and creativity that has become synonymous with the Cascade Brewing brand. CascadeBrewing.com | @CascadeBrewing

