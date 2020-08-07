Breakthru Names Chief Growth Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK – Breakthru Beverage Group, a leading North American beverage distributor with operations across the United States and Canada, has announced an evolution of the company’s executive leadership structure reporting to CEO Greg Baird, reinforcing its dedication to continued innovation and growth. Effective immediately, former EVP of Corporate Strategy and Communications,Maggie Lapcewich, will assume the new role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO),working in close partnership with E. Lloyd Sobel who will transition from Chief Operating Officer to the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

As evolving consumer demands and market dynamics continue to change the industry at a rapid pace, Breakthru’s corporate strategy underscores the company’s commitment to bold strategic initiatives and driving long-term growth and performance for its business and that of its supplier and customer partners. Across its footprint, Breakthru is taking innovative steps to evolve its route-to-market approach and advanced capabilities in channel and strategic account excellence, operations and supply chain, analytics and insights, and digital and e-Commerce, to better serve its partners and today’s end consumer.

In their new roles, Lapcewich and Sobel will serve as key advisors to Breakthru CEO Greg Baird and will work together to drive effectiveness and standardize market commercial capabilities to support future growth and business expansion. In partnership with other executive leaders, they will develop and drive the company-wide strategic agenda to achieve Breakthru’s long-term vision, define and implement critical initiatives and focus resources on new pathways to growth including its digital roadmap, which continues to be a critical area of focus for Breakthru’s business.

As CGO, Lapcewich will lead Breakthru’s digital and e-Commerce vision and strategy, in close collaboration with CIO Joe Bruhin, as the company continues to accelerate enhancements to its commercial technology platform to better serve its supplier and customer partners. In addition to Digital and e-Commerce, she will have oversight for all Corporate Strategy, Communications and Commercial Capabilities Centers of Excellence.

“Maggie has been a force in the industry throughout her career and a valued member of Breakthru’s leadership team who brings extraordinary insights and experience to this new role,” explained Baird. “She has been integral to every major strategic endeavor we’ve undertaken since Breakthru was formed from integrating our multi-billion-dollar businesses to advancing our cross-functional corporate initiatives.”

As CCO, Sobel will play a key role in harnessing the full commercial power across the company’s footprint and work across functions to maximize Breakthru’s long-term growth and profitability. He will advance Breakthru’s commercial agenda and have oversight for the bulk of North American Sales and Supplier Development activities as well as responsibility for National Accounts, Government and Regulatory Affairs and Customer Care functions. Brian Albenze, EVP United Division, also reporting to Baird, will continue to lead Breakthru’s Diageo and Moët Hennessy USA business across the organization.

“Commercial excellence is foundational in our rapidly evolving industry and under Lloyd’s leadership, we will continue to advance our go-to-market capabilities, execution and performance,” Baird noted. “We have always operated as a nimble, future-focused company and we understand that by not just responding to change, but driving it, we can strengthen results for our business and our partners.”

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.