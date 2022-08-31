Biggerstaff Brewing Launches First Canned Beer

ATLANTA, Georgia – Biggerstaff Brewing Company will celebrate its first anniversary on Friday, September 16 with the launch of their first ever canned beer, Family & Field.

Owners Clay and Sarah Davies, along with Biggerstaff Brewer Ian Brown, shared, “As a team, we thought it would be most appropriate to name our first-anniversary beer Family & Field. The name pays homage to the Biggerstaff family’s farming history and our team’s family and friends who have stuck with us through the first year of opening our brewery and restaurant. The beer is a New England style Double IPA, 8.5%, made with Citra, Idaho 7, and Zamba hops. And the coolest fact about it is that it will be our first Biggerstaff Brewing canned beer!”

A limited supply of Family & Field will be served in a commemorative glass on the anniversary day only. Also available, a newly released beer, named Pauline–a tasty Pilsner.

About Biggerstaff Brewing

Biggerstaff is a family name.

We name our beers after family members.

Our food is new American with an emphasis on local ingredients.

?We source the freshest ingredients we can find, daily.

We offer beer, coffee, food, games, live music, and more in our edgy indoor and outdoor spaces.

For More Information:

https://www.biggerstaffbrewing.com