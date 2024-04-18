Beverage Visionary Brandon Cason and Team Launch TEABIRD Hard Sweet Tea With Partner and Chief Ambassador Jason Aldean

AUSTIN, Texas— Beverage industry veteran Brandon Cason, announced the official launch of TEABIRD Hard Tea, the latest innovation in hard sweet tea. Teabird combines the natural flavor of real-brewed black tea with just the right amount of sweetness coming from pure cane sugar. It captures the Southern essence of real American brewed sweet tea. This new product sets a new standard for hard sweet teas, celebrating bold, real flavors with a homegrown twist and all-natural ingredients. With only 110 calories and 5 grams of sugar per serving, TEABIRD offers a guilt-free indulgence that aligns with today’s health-conscious values, offering a distinctly earthy, undeniably real, and satisfyingly sweet taste.

The announcement was made today by Brandon Cason, Founder and CEO, and Jason Aldean, award-winning entertainer and Partner and Chief Ambassador of TEABIRD.

Known in the industry for his meteoric success as the Co-Founder of Canteen Spirits, Co-Founder/CMO of Waterloo Sparkling Water and former CMO of Deep Eddy Vodka, Cason was also the idealizer behind popular hard beverages like Canteen Vodka Soda and Cantina Tequila Soda, prior to launching TEABIRD. Predicted to reach $6.5 billion by 2030, the hard tea market continues to expand, bringing in a consistent year over year uptick, with limited market options currently available to consumers.

“TEABIRD is crafted to give consumers what they have been searching for and we are seeing retailer after retailer recognize something special in this brand,” shared Cason. “It’s a refreshingly authentic and flavorful hard sweet tea that’s also keeping the spirit of ‘better for you’ front and center, something that doesn’t exist on the market right now. It was important to create an aspirational and iconic brand in TEABIRD with a truly delicious liquid. When you get those two things right, let it fly!”

“I’ve always respected what Cason built with his other brands, and sweet tea is something that everyone who grew up in the South knows and loves. Hard tea is always a huge hit and a fan-favorite,” added Aldean.

Since making his chart debut in 2005, the ACM Artist of the Decade and 3X ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean has earned the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart-more than any other artist- with “songs of small-town living, love and loss have resonated with a loyal fanbase” (Billboard) that have “vaulted him to the pinnacle of Country music success” (Atlanta Journal Constitution). His career has earned numerous nominations and wins, including Grammy and Billboard nominations, ACM, CMT, iHeart Awards, and a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single. With 28 number one singles, 18 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold to date, Aldean is currently gearing up for the second leg of his highly-successful Highway Desperado Tour.

In addition to the Original Hard Sweet Tea, TEABIRD also launched a Half and Half version that includes fresh lemon. TEABIRD beverages are now available at Walmart across the South, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast as well as many other fine retailers.

About TEABIRD

Founded in 2024, TEABIRD was dreamt up from the idea of crafting an all-American hard sweet tea, something bold, soulful and distinctly Southern. The beverage offers a harmonious blend of real brewed tea, pure American spring water, and the perfect touch of pure cane sugar, promising an unparalleled taste experience. For more information on TEABIRD and their products, visit drinkteabird.com and follow @enjoyteabird on social media. Give ‘em the Bird.

https://www.drinkteabird.com/home