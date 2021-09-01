Atwater Brewery Partners with Forgotten Harvest

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Detroit – Atwater Brewery, Detroit’s hometown brewer, announced that its newest ale will carry the Forgotten Harvest label honoring the 30 year old Oak Park organization that delivers 138,000 pounds of food per day to area charities.

Forgotten Harvest Ale shipments will begin on September 1, in conjunction with the start of  National Hunger Action Month which occurs each September. The brewer will also host a launch party tapping event at its Atwater Brewery and Taphouse Detroit location, at 237 Jos. Campau, on September 2 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. offering $2 Forgotten Harvest Ale pints.

“Our Forgotten Harvest Ale is a traditional harvest style ale brewed with crops fresh from Michigan farms,” said Atwater President Mark Rieth. “We use Michigan hops exclusively including copper, Mackinac and Paradigm flavors that provide a lusty, refreshing taste that we think Atwater drinkers will love. We’re thrilled to put the Forgotten Harvest label on this ale because the fresh ingredients come directly from the harvest and, more importantly, because we’ll be supporting the outstanding work that Forgotten Harvest has done in metro Detroit for more than 30 years.”

Forgotten Harvest rescues and distributes nearly 50 million pounds of surplus food annually to Detroit area families who are food-insecure and struggle to cover the cost of basic life necessities. Forgotten Harvest helps bridge the income gap for tens of thousands of people, allowing them to secure some basic life necessities for themselves and their families. As part of the new partnership, Atwater will be making a donation to Forgotten Harvest to support its ongoing efforts.

“The partnership with Atwater is especially exciting for us because it will put our name out in front of so many new people who may not be aware of our work,” said Kirk Mayes, CEO of Forgotten Harvest. “We think joining Atwater Brewery and Forgotten Harvest will be a plus for both organizations and we especially appreciate Atwater’s donation to support our cause. So we say ‘Prost!’ and ‘thank you’ to Atwater!  This partnership will help us to continue to feed metro Detroiters in need.”

Hunger Action Month is designed to help raise awareness for the millions of Americans who face hunger and food insecurity every day. Beyond the partnership with Atwater Brewery, Forgotten Harvest seeks caring individuals who are willing to aid in the fight against hunger through volunteering and/or donations.

Forgotten Harvest Ale (ABV 5.0) showcases Michigan hops with fresh, floral notes. Forgotten Harvest Ale has a delightful straw yellow color and is packaged in beautiful 12 ounce cans depicting a Michigan farm scene. The product will be sold at retail and be served on tap at Atwater’s three Michigan biergarten and taphouse locations, as well as other restaurants and bar locations across the state.

For More Information:
https://www.forgottenharvest.org

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More