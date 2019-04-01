Atwater Brewery Beer to be Served at Detroit Tigers’ Comerica Park

DETROIT — It’s time to “Play Ball!” and Atwater Brewery, Detroit’s favorite hometown brewer, is once again joining the Detroit Tigers, Detroit’s favorite hometown team, with its popular craft beer served throughout Comerica Park, including its standalone pop up behind section 136. Atwater has been providing its locally make Detroit beers to Tiger fans all the way back to 1997 at Tiger Stadium! Two iconic Detroit brands putting smiles on fans faces for more than 22 years.

“We all understand that the Tigers are in a building phase and we’re proud to stand with them,” said Atwater’s owner, Mark Rieth. “This is a great opportunity for fans to be in on the ground floor and really get to know and support the team as it develops. Then when they win, we all win together!”

Led by its bestselling “Dirty Blond,” and the award winning “Better Life Choices” IPA offered in stadium-ready 16 oz. cans and draught, several Atwater brews will be available at Atwater’s logoed beer stand, the Michigan craft beer bar, at the grab and go, on the in-seat menus, as well as at the Long Bar, the Corner Tap Room and the Tiger Den and Club in Comerica Park.

“We always say we want to bring our distinctively Detroit flavors everywhere, and we do, but where better to start than at our hometown ballpark?” said Rieth. “We brew Detroit pride into every beer we produce and that includes Tigers pride, too. Call us homers if you will, but we’re all about Detroit and proud of it.”

After the game Rieth suggests that fans continue the party at Atwater’s Detroit Tap House next to the brewery at 237 Jos Campau just a hop skip and jump — or short car ride– from Comerica Park. Or, for eastsiders, visit Atwater in the Park at 1175 Lakepointe in Grosse Pointe Park. Drink responsibly and Go get ‘em, Tigers!

For more information on Atwater Brewery, please visit Atwater’s website and Atwater’s Facebook.