Anheuser-Busch Launches Cerveza Patagonia in 13 States

NEW YORK — Cerveza Patagonia, a premium lager inspired by the mountainous region of Patagonia in South America, is now available in 13 states across the Pacific Northwest, Southeast and the Rocky Mountains. To celebrate World Ranger Day this July 31, as well as expanding its U.S. presence following rave reviews in two Colorado markets last fall, Cerveza Patagonia is launching #Cervezas4YourService to recognize and reward the hard work, selflessness, and sacrifice of public land rangers in the U.S., regardless of the uniform they wear, or environment they protect.

Imagine a beer that conjures the restorative feeling of spending an epic day in the outdoors: hiking through the forest, breathing fresh mountain air, or spending a memorable day on the slopes. That is the experience awaiting beer lovers in every bottle of Cerveza Patagonia, which gives adventure-seekers an authentic taste of the outdoors. The beer, which boasts a golden color, slightly sweet taste, and a refreshing, crisp finish with a 5.4 percent ABV, is brewed in the U.S. using the finest barley and hops, including Cascade hops from the Patagonia region of South America. It is currently available on draft, and in six- and 12-packs, and every case of Cerveza Patagonia sold helps plant a tree in U.S. forests in need of reforestation, so you can feel good knowing you’re helping enable outdoor adventures for years to come.*

As part of its mission, Cerveza Patagonia is proud to honor the heroes who dedicate their lives to protecting our forests. The brand’s first #Cervezas4YourService honoree is Missoula, Mont.-based Director of Reforestation and Partnerships at NFF, Wes Swaffar. An avid conservationist, outdoor enthusiast, and former Wilderness Ranger, Swaffar has dedicated his life to protecting our forests, leading the NFF’s ambitious campaign to plant 50 million trees in America’s National Forests.

“With Cerveza Patagonia, we want to inspire people to get outdoors. Beer drinkers can enjoy a premium lager with an authentic South American heritage to help quench their thirst, and feel good about doing their part to protect their local forests,” says Harry Lewis, VP new brands, Anheuser-Busch.

“I’m flattered to be honored by our partners at Cerveza Patagonia,” says Swaffar. “One of the best parts of my job is connecting with individuals, small businesses and companies that are stepping up to make a difference for our National Forests.”

Cerveza Patagonia is sharing Swaffar’s story here to inspire others to get behind his campaign to preserve US forests for generations to come and has rewarded him with the adventure of a lifetime: a trip with his parents to visit the South American region of Patagonia, the namesake of Cerveza Patagonia.

“We’re especially proud to recognize one of our heroes – Wes Swaffar at NFF,” continues Lewis. “He works tirelessly to protect our forests and I hope our gesture of gratitude helps him feel inspired, refreshed, and energized to push forward in his mission to plant 50 million trees.” To learn more about #Cervezas4YourService and to nominate a hero who works hard to protect the outdoors, go to CervezaPatagonia.com.***

Anheuser-Busch recognizes the huge opportunity it has to help protect the environment, and is proud that Cerveza Patagonia has partnered with NFF to become a tree-positive brand. For every case of beer sold, the NFF will plant one tree, helping ensure everyone gets a taste of the outdoors for years to come. In addition, by brewing Cerveza Patagonia in the U.S., the company is minimizing its global carbon footprint, while providing a fresher product.

Want to join the brand in its tree-positive mission? Cerveza Patagonia is celebrating the forests that help make us feel recharged by encouraging consumers to do their part with a very simple act. The brand is calling on people to share a photo of themselves on social media hugging a tree with the hashtags #HugATree and #promotion, and tagging @cervezapatagonia.us, because for every post, Cerveza Patagonia will donate $1 to the NFF to plant one tree. More trees hugged means more trees planted – it’s that simple!**

Cerveza Patagonia pilsner is now available across the Pacific Northwest (WA, OR, ID), the Southeast (FL, NC, SC, GA, TN, AL, MS) and other states across the Rocky Mountains (CO, MT, WY).

About Cerveza Patagonia

Cerveza Patagonia is a member of the Anheuser-Busch family of brands, and is a premium lager originally brewed in South America, inspired by the mountainous region of Patagonia. Cerveza Patagonia pilsner has a golden color, slightly sweet taste, and refreshing, crisp finish with a 5.4% ABV. It is brewed in the U.S. using the finest barley and hops, including Cascade hops from Patagonia. In the U.S., Cerveza Patagonia has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to become a tree-positive brand, meaning it will plant one tree for each case of beer that is sold. Visit www.cervezapatagonia.com for more information.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans’ outdoor experiences. The NFF’s programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.

*From 3/4/19 – 12/31/19, Cerveza Patagonia will donate $1 to NFF for every case sold, up to $200,000. $1 plants one tree.

**From 6/3 – 12/31/19, Cerveza Patagonia will donate $1 to NFF for every consumer who participates in the #HugATree social media promotion, up to $20,000. $1 plants one tree.