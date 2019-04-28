Anheuser-Busch InBev Releases Bud Light Lemon Tea

NEW YORK — Bud Light’s expanding its popular citrus peels portfolio with new Bud Light Lemon Tea. The new innovation is a light lager brewed with real lemon peels and aged over real black tea leaves to give the beer its distinct flavor profile. Bud Light Lemon Tea complements the already popular Bud Lime and last year’s number one new beer innovation, Bud Light Orange which are also brewed with real lime and orange peels.

“As the number one selling beer in America, it is important for us to continue to innovate and bring consumers the types of products they are demanding. We saw the success of Bud Light Lime and Orange last summer and wanted to bring another beer into our portfolio that uses real lemon peels and tea leaves in the brewing process,” said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light. “Bud Light Lemon Tea is a product that we think consumers are going to love this summer. Its unique taste profile is something we think is going to help attract new people to the Bud Light family.”

Earlier this year Bud Light debuted a comprehensive ingredients label on its packaging that was followed by Bud Light Lime and Bud Light Orange shortly thereafter. As a continuation of Bud Light’s commitment to transparency, Bud Light Lemon Tea will also include an ingredients and serving facts label on its packaging, as well as have icons that highlight that it is brewed with no corn syrup and no artificial flavors.

Bud Light Lemon Tea will be a seasonal offering and is available nationwide starting April 29 through September. For more information about Bud Light Lemon Tea please contact media@anheuser-busch.com and be sure to follow @BudLight on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Bud Light

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit www.BudLight.com.