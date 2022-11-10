Anderson Valley Brewing Company Releases New West Coast IPA

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) is paying tribute to the legendary IPA style they helped put on the map with the release of their new West Coast IPA. Now available nationwide and shipping out of Boonville.

West Coast IPA (abv: 7.6%): For this beer, Anderson Valley Brewing Company took the classic West Coast IPA and gave it a haze-free, fresh, and modern hop profile. With a solid backbone of malt and core bitterness, the beer is balanced with lighter fruity hop aromas for an updated, but unmistakably, West Coast style IPA.

“Anderson Valley Brewing Company helped put the West Coast IPA style on the map in the 1990s and it’s a legendary beer style for good reasons,” said AVBC President Kevin McGee. “Having brewed classic West Coast IPAs from the actual West Coast for 35 years, we thought it was time to add an updated take on this epic beer. It’s been a favorite around the brewery and we’re excited to get it out into the wider world.”

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s West Coast IPA is sold in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans and is available in package and on draft nationally through select retailers starting in late October.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 41 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

