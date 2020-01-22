Allagash Releases Crosspath Golden Ale — The Brewery’s 1st Certified Organic Beer

PORTLAND, Maine — To celebrate the versatility of Maine’s organic grains, Allagash Brewing Company will release the brewery’s first-ever certified organic beer: Crosspath. A collaboration with GrandyOats—the premier manufacturer of organic granola, trail mixes, nuts, and cereals in Maine—Crosspath is a Belgian-style golden ale brewed with all-organic Maine-grown oats, buckwheat, base malt, hops, and GrandyOats Granola.A recipient of a 2020 Good Food Award, Crosspath is certified organic by the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA).

“Allagash and GrandyOats are both Maine-based companies with similar missions: making quality products in a sustainable way that supports our community. We both owe much of our success to the bounty of our home state,” said Rob Tod, Founder, Allagash. “We were lucky to partner with GrandyOats, and such wonderful small family farms across Maine, to bring our brewery’s first-ever organic beer to life.”

Since 1979, GrandyOats has made small-batch organic granola, muesli, trail mix, roasted nuts, and hot cereals in rural Maine. Their mission is to source the most wholesome organic ingredients and partner with local producers to create the taste that nature intended.

“GrandyOats is excited to be celebrating Maine grains in a new way with Allagash and this collaboration beer, Crosspath,” said Aaron Anker, co-owner and Chief Granola Officer at GrandyOats. “Continuing to be a part of the Maine grain movement is important to us as well as supporting the mission of organic farmers here in Maine. When companies can join together to make a delicious product and do good at the same time, that’s exciting. This collaboration is a dream come true for our whole team.”

In addition to organic GrandyOats granola, Crosspath is brewed withOrganic Pilsner Malt from Blue Ox Malt House in Lisbon Falls, Maine; Organic Buckwheat and Oats from Aurora Mills & Farm in Linneus, Maine; and Organic Cascade Hops courtesy of Aroostook Hops in Westfield, Maine. Crosspath demonstrates Allagash’s strong commitment to supporting and sustaining agriculture in Maine through its One Million Pounds of Local Grain initiative, pledging to use one million pounds of Maine-grown and -processed grain, per year, by 2021.

“The ingredients we used in Crosspath reflect the great resources and agriculture we have here in Maine,” added Jason Perkins, Brewmaster/VP of Brewing Operations, Allagash. “We’re excited that they all came together in such a well-rounded, crisp, and refreshing organic beer.”

Crosspath will be available in four-packs of 16 oz. cans and draft, and sold across the entirety of Allagash’s 17-state distribution footprint starting in March 2020.A portion of Crosspath’s proceeds will go to MOFGA, to help farmers transition to organic crops.

ABOUT ALLAGASH BREWING COMPANY

Allagash Brewing Company is a Certified B Corp founded in Portland, Maine, by Rob Tod—winner of the 2019 James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. Since 1995, the brewery has been dedicated to crafting the best Belgian-inspired beers in the world, all while giving back to the community that has supported them along the way. Earning coveted Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup, and European Beer Star Awards, Allagash has been deemed one of the best American Breweries of the decade byPaste Magazine, one of the best breweries in America byGear Patrol,Hop Culture and VinePair. Allagash is available in CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, Chicagoland, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, VA and VT. Learn more on allagash.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.