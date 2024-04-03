42 North Launches New Summer Sipper, Mango Tango Wit Ale

EAST AURORA, N.Y.— 42 North Brewing Company is launching a new summer seasonal beer to complement the warmer weather. The Mango Tango Wit Ale is a new twist on a classic belgian wheat ale with the addition of mango, orange, and passion fruit.

Over the past several months, the brewery tested many flavors before landing on this tropical combination. According to 42 North’s head brewer, Matt Matuszewski, “We love Belgian beers at 42 North and wanted to develop a recipe that maintains the characteristics of a wit beer with just a hint of tropical fruit. We really think we landed on the right combination”,

Mango Tango Wit Ale will be available on draft and in 16 ounce, 4-pack cans throughout 42 North’s distribution footprint in New York and Ohio. 42 North’s Founder, John Cimperman, added, “The response from our distribution and retail partners has been fantastic. With their input, we designed a beer that fits their needs both on shelf and on draft.”

Mango Tango Wit Ale will be available beginning in April.

For More Information:

https://42northbrewing.com/