2 Towns Ciderhouse Celebrates Soccer’s Return With Fan Favorite Two Thorns

Corvallis, Ore. – 2 Towns Ciderhouse invites their supporters to celebrate the true arrival of spring, and the kickoff of the Portland Thorns FC’s 2021 season, with the return of everyone’s favorite spring seasonal cider; Two Thorns!

An award-winning blend of Northwest apples, Oregon-grown raspberries, and whole rose petals, Two Thorns is a breathtaking tribute to spring and the cidery’s excitement for this new season. Lofting floral aromatics meld beautifully with the sharp, berry tartness of the raspberries, with a base of fresh-pressed apples tying it all together delightfully.

Inspired by the fierce and awe-inspiring players of the Portland Thorns FC, this fan-favorite is the perfect drink to have while cheering on the team, or sipping on while basking in the warm spring sunshine.

Specs

5.5% ABV | Raspberry Rose Cider

Made with Oregon Raspberries & Whole Rose Petals

Recent Awards

Silver | 2020 SIP Northwest: Best of Cider

Double Gold | 2019 Seattle Cider Awards

Silver | 2019 PICC

Silver | 2019 GLINTCAP

Pairings

Chocolates

Goat Cheese

BBQ

Two Thorns will be available in 12 oz can 6-packs, ½ bbl & ? bbl kegs through distributors throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska, Idaho, Hawaii, Illinois, Minnesota, Montana, and Arizona.

About 2 Towns Ciderhouse

At 2 Towns Ciderhouse we believe that the long history of cidermaking demands respect and deserves to be done right. Starting with the highest quality whole ingredients from local farms, we take no shortcuts in crafting our ciders. We never add any sugar or concentrates and instead use slow, cold fermentation methods to allow the fruit to speak for itself. As a family-owned company, we are committed to the growth of our team and enrichment of our communities. We take pride in producing true Northwest craft cider. For more information on 2 Towns Ciderhouse, visit www.2townsciderhouse.com.

