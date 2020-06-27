Radiant Pig Acquired by Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling

Newport, R.I. — Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., a Newport, Rhode Island based craft brewery and distillery, further expands its’ brand portfolio with the acquisition of Radiant Pig Beer Company. With Braven Brewing Company and Radiant Pig Beer Company, Newport Craft’s stable of products now includes 26 authentic beers, and over 10 craft spirit and cocktail labels.

Since launching in 2013, Radiant Pig has created innovative, high-quality beers with colorful names and stories inspired by the art, music, and culture of New York City. Radiant Pig’s year round favorites include its flagship IPA “Save the Robots”, “TV Party” a New England pale ale, “Own the Night” Hazy IPA, “It Ain’t Easy” Double IPA, “No Half Steppin” Single Hop IPA, and “Junior”, a session IPA.

“In order to continue to deliver the level of quality expected of Radiant Pig and to satisfy the ever-growing demand, it was important for me to find a partner with the same vision and commitment to quality and authenticity, and I found that in Newport Craft. Getting to know CEO Brendan O’Donnell and the Newport Craft team over the past year, we discovered that we not only shared a vision but a commitment to common values. After countless discussions with Brendan, I understood Newport Craft’s unwavering commitment to the craft brewing industry and where it sees itself on the regional and national brewing stage. I am thrilled about the partnership and the future of Radiant Pig,” said Rob Pihl, founder, master brewer and creative force behind Radiant Pig Beer Company.

In addition to taking an equity stake in the Company, Rob will join a Newport Craft team that has over 100 years of combined manufacturing, brewing, and distilling experience and will become the Company’s Brewmaster and Brand Ambassador. New addition Jessica Woodcome, who previously represented Magic Hat, Labatt USA, Genesee, Imperial, and Seagram’s Escape, will lead the Radiant Pig sales team with the single focus of expanding the brand’s presence on the shelves and in the taps in CT, MA and RI. Jessica will join the Company’s completely rebuilt sales team led by David Hall, Northeast Sales Manager, and Tarcizio DaSilvia, Tri State Sales Manager. Adding the Radiant Pig beers to the Company’s production schedule that already includes the Braven Brewing and Newport Craft portfolios will push the Company’s production to 10,000 barrels by the end of the year and 25,000 barrels by 2022. Newport Craft has Radiant Pig in the tank and production and distribution will continue without interruption. Since taking over Newport Craft in 2017, Brendan and his team have solidified the Company’s spot as a leader on the New England craft brewing stage.

The Company has focused on its product lines, introducing new products, upgrading and expanding its manufacturing facility, and pursuing strategic acquisitions. Additionally, the Company is currently aging close to 1,000 barrels of Thomas Tew Rum and Sea Fog Whiskey; and has added gin, amaro, Newport Vodka, rye whisky, and reserve and spiced rums to its portfolio of spirits. Under Brendan’s leadership the Company has doubled its’ top line revenue, more than tripled its’ workforce, increased distribution to six states (CT, MA, NY, PA, RI, and ME), and has grown its social media platform to nearly 50,000 followers.

Newport Craft is now the largest combined brewing and distilling company in Rhode Island by production. The Thomas Tew Rum brand has been ranked amongst the top ten craft rums in America by USA Today, is a featured rum at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT, can be found on the top shelf of over 500 restaurants and bars and is the Official Rum of the New York Mets. Additionally, Newport Craft’s portfolio of beers, including Braven Brewing Company, are sold at the New York Mets’ Brooklyn and Queens area ballparks. Behind the strength of the Braven Brewing and Radiant Pig brands, Newport Craft will explore opportunities to open a tasting room in the New York City market.

To increase its brewing and distilling capacity and to meet the heightened market demand for its products, Newport Craft is in the process of doubling the production capacity of its current Newport, RI facility. The project will break ground in Summer 2020 with a projected 12 month build time. Once completed, the state-of-the-art facility will allow the Company to increase its brewing capacity with an eye towards100,000 barrels per year with room to grow. The expanded facility will also allow the Company to separate the brewing and distilling operations. Not only will this new facility create the space for expansion and increased production, it will become a premier tourist attraction and venue allowing for each of the Company’s products to be displayed, tasted and enjoyed. The Company anticipates doubling its Rhode Island community workforce to meet production demands.