Ecliptic Brewing, AleFire and The Show Hot Sauce Join on Collaboration

Portland, Oregon — Three small Portland businesses have put their heads together to create a collaboration hot sauce. Launching this Memorial Day weekend, “Pretty Hot Sauce: Pour Some Spice In YourFace” is a project from Ecliptic Brewing, AleFire and The Show Hot Sauce.

The sauce features Ecliptic’s Capella Porter, which has racked up a longlist of awards, including Gold at the 2016 World Beer Cup and Bronze at the 2020Oregon Beer Awards. Scotch bonnet peppers fermented in Ecliptic’s house Lactostrain help bring the heat to this rich red sauce. The name plays withEcliptic’s “Pour Some Space In Your Face” slogan.

“We were really excited when our friends at AleFire and The Show reachedout to us about this project,” says Ecliptic Brewing’s Executive Chef, MichaelMolitor. “Sam [from The Show] and I discussed various chili combinations and,of course, tasted some of our beers. Capella Porter proved to be a greatfoundation. I was looking for a deep red and complex sauce with a solid heat level and a little bit of funk from fermentation…and Sam absolutely nailed it!”

The hot sauce is available to purchase online – and for takeout atEcliptic – at each of the collaboration partners’ websites (info below)beginning Friday, March 22, 2020.

About Pretty HotSauce: Pour Some Space In Your Face

The Show HotSauce + Ecliptic Brewing + AleFire Craft Beer and Hot Sauce Bar bring you this rich red sauce made with a base of Capella Porter and scotch bonnet peppers fermented with Ecliptic’s house Lacto strain. Experience sweet tanginess from fresh red Serrano and Fresno peppers as well asumami goodness from roasted onion and garlic. Pour Some Spice in Your Face with a final layer of natural smokiness from Chili de Arbol and California peppers.

Price: $8

About Ecliptic Brewing

Ecliptic Brewing is a venture from John Harris, an Oregon beer icon whose background is steeped in the state’s rich craft brewing history. The name Ecliptic unites Harris’ two passions: brewing and astronomy. As such, the brewery celebrates the Earth’s yearly journey around the sun through both its beer and restaurant menus. Harris’ signature beers include Starburst IPA, Phaser Hazy IPA, Carina Peach Sour Ale and Capella Porter. For more information, visit: eclipticbrewing.com.

Ecliptic beers are available at the brewery (825 North Cook St), in bottle and on-tap throughout the area, and distributed by: Maletis Beverage (Portland, Salem,Vancouver WA), Bigfoot Beverage (Eugene, Bend, Coast), Fort George Distributing(Northern Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast), Hodgen Distributing(Eastern Oregon), Summit Distribution (Southern Oregon), NW Beverages (Seattle,Tacoma), Odom (Eastern Washington, Northern ID), Dickerson Distributing(Bellingham), Crooked Stave Artisans (Colorado), Freedom Distributors (NorthCarolina), Beer Thirst (Canada) and Tread Water (Japan).