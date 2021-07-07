Barrel & Flow Fest Announces 2021 Schedule

PITTSBURGH – Barrel & Flow Fest announces a schedule of events for this year’s in-person festival, along with the exceptional list of collaboration beers through Tavour and an eclectic and extraordinary lineup of performers, artists, and speakers. Additional information about Digi Flow, the virtual coverage Barrel & Flow, is also being released.

A full day of conferences and symposiums will take place Friday, September 10 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm at the Greentree DoubleTree hotel and will feature “edutaining” discussions with some of the biggest names in craft brewing. All content will be streamed live for Digi Flow with a $10 Digi Pass. Join us Friday evening at the DoubleTree for a bottle share, which will have attendees from across the country swapping and sampling their favorite craft beers while enjoying catered appetizers and listening to spinning beats.

Barrel & Flow Fest makes its debut on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at SouthSide Works. At noon, VIP guests will be welcomed into SouthSide Works and invited to try an exclusive collection of beer along with a catered lunch. Only 250 VIP tickets have been made available for purchase. These tickets also include unlimited access to VIP rooms and admission for Sunday’s Brewers Brunch, which will be held at the Greentree DoubleTree from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm and will include specialized food and beer pairings. Early admission guests will arrive at 3:00 pm, and regular admission begins at 5:00 pm.

Black arts will be on full display throughout the 3-day event and will be highlighted virtually and in person as we advance and promote Black artists, musicians, brewers, and collaborators. Festival-goers can expect one of a kind beers fresh from the barrel and an electrifying assortment of live art and entertainment flowing all day across four stages. Barrel & Flow Fest joyfully announces our headliners: Grammy-winning, funk-infused Ghost-Note and Pittsburgh-native Benji. – a multi-instrumentalist rapper and singer/songwriter. The barrel will be unforgettably unique and the flow will be brightly spirited.

Passes for our two-day virtual coverage of events, Digi Flow, will be available for purchase July 10, 2021 at www.barrelandflow.com. The 16 collaborative beer pack featuring 32 breweries will be available for purchase through Tavour starting in August and shipped in time to enjoy for Digi Flow. More than 150 food, beer, and craft vendors will also take part in the festival.

To continue to keep arts on tap, we have launched art + biz, our year-long initiative that will bridge creators with small business owners for project development, design ideas, and imaginative pairings. We find and fund artists, musicians, designers, and writers (and more) as they collaborate with independent businesses for creative projects.

Stay tuned for our updated Barrel & Flow app, which includes an international Black brewery directory, marketplace, and more information about all things barrel and flow.

For More Information

www.barrelandflow.com/artandbiz

