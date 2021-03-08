Yuengling Launches Pink Boots Collaboration Brew and Scholarship in Honor of International Women’s Day

The collaborative brew and scholarship is part of Yuengling’s multi-year commitment to Pink Boots Society

Pottsville, PA –D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is celebrating International Women’s Day by supportingPink Boots Society, a nonprofit focused on encouraging and inspiring women beer professionals through education. Yuengling participated in Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day®, which provides an opportunity for chapter members and breweries to brew their chosen beer style and take part in International Women’s Day by raising money for educational scholarships and programming for women in the beer industry.

Yuengling sold out of its collaborative, limited-edition, special Tropical Bourbon Barrel Reserve small batch brew made from Pink Boots’ brand hops last week and donated proceeds to Pink Boots Society as part of its ongoing commitment to the organization. At 7% ABV, Yuengling’s Tropical Bourbon Barrel Reserve included a crisp- pilsner base, dry hopped with Cashmere, Ahtanum®, Citra®, Loral® and Sabro® brand hops that created a delicious and balanced citrus beer with earthy undertones. Aged in American bourbon barrels, this brew delivered an incredibly complex blend of tropical, herbal, citrus and woody aromatic qualities.

“As Yuengling’s 6th generation, my sisters and I are proud to continue the family brewing tradition that began 192 years ago,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Vice President of Operations and 6th generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “This month is a reminder of the importance of supporting the passions of fellow women brewers and their career advancement in the beer industry. Partnering with an organization like Pink Boots Society is a great way to bring awareness to this group.”

Following International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Pink Boots will also be launching its third Yuengling Women in Brewing Scholarship window in April 2021. The scholarship will grant one woman in the brewing industry up to $10,000 in scholarship funds to strengthen their technical knowledge and leadership skills. Go towww.pinkbootssociety.org to learn more about the scholarship and how to apply.

“We are so grateful to collaborate with Yuengling Brewery on another scholarship program,” said Jen Jordan, Pink Books Society President. “Yuengling’s partnership has allowed us to continue empowering women in the industry and setting them up with the tools and resources needed for a long, successful career.”

The scholarship is a part of Yuengling’s multi-year commitment to the Pink Boots Society. The scholarships can be used to enroll in brewing courses at up to seven universities across the country. Past 2019 and 2020 Yuengling Women in Brewing scholarship recipients can be found here.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery®, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Now sold in 22 states, production is supported by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. Principal beer brands include Yuengling® Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale®, Oktoberfest, YuenglingHershey’s Chocolate Porter, Raging Eagle Mango Beer and FLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light BeerTM. Get news, updates and access media images at https://www.yuengling.com/news.

About Pink Boots Society

We are the female movers and shakers in the brewing and fermented/alcoholic beverage industry. We get the beer brewed and fermented with the highest possible quality. We own breweries, package beer, design beer, serve beer, write about beer, and cover just about any aspect of beer, and fermented and alcoholic beverages. Most importantly, we teach each other what we know through our community and programs, and we help each other advance our careers in beer by offering educational scholarships to our members. More information about our mission and organizational goals can be found atwww.pinkbootssociety.org/about-us/