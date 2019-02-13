Wormtown Brewery Named ‘Hometown Brewery’ of Worcester Red Sox

WORCESTER, Mass. — Wormtown, the brick and mortar brewery on Shrewsbury Street in the heart of Worcester, is pleased to announce that they will be the official Hometown Brewery of the Worcester Red Sox. Wormtown will also produce a specially-brewed beer called “Welcome to Worcester, $1.25” in honor of the Worcester Red Sox impending arrival in Worcester in 2021.

The partnership is a natural fit between Wormtown, which is committed to being local both in imagery and ingredients, and the Worcester Red Sox, who are planning to open Polar Park in Worcester’s burgeoning Canal District in April of 2021.

“We are proud to join with Wormtown to provide a natural partnership between the most popular brewery in the Heart of the Commonwealth with what we hope will be another popular team in town when the Red Sox begin play at Polar Park in 2021,” said Rob Crain, Paw Sox senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Wormtown is planning to hold a special event to welcome the Worcester Red Sox organization on Saturday, March 2 at their brewery on 72 Shrewsbury Street. Doors open at 12 p.m. The event will feature a limited “Town Hall” meeting with Worcester Red Sox leadership, a Worcester baseball jersey, a pop up collaboration with Coney Island Hot Dogs & Table Talk Pies, live music and will be capped off with the limited release of “Welcome to Worcester” including a very small batch that is aged on locally-made wooden bats.

“Since the industrial leagues, Worcester has always been a baseball town,” said David Fields, managing partner of Wormtown Brewery. “Lesser known is that it also has a great brewing history. We could not be any more excited to align ourselves with Worcester’s Home Town Team!”

“As local Worcester guys growing up, Ben (Roesch) and I take great pride in Wormtown Brewery playing a small part in the city’s amazing revival,” added Fields. “This team’s arrival and the construction of a ballpark and entertainment community are the crowning achievements, and we could not wait to join this team. The Red Sox and Wormtown have been working on this relationship with the help of City Manager Ed Augustus, Mayor Joe Petty, and other city officials for a year now. We are so excited to finally be able to share this news with the community that we decided to brew a special, limited release beer to celebrate the effort!”

Dream Bat Company, a premium bat maker and supplier located in Connecticut, has agreed to provide unvarnished wood baseball bats to be used in the brewing process of the specially-brewed beer honoring the Worcester Red Sox.

“We were thrilled to have been asked to be involved with Wormtown’s Worcester Red Sox beer,” said Tim Mayo, founder and owner of Dream Bat Company, who is also the head coach of the Nichols College Baseball team in Dudley, Massachusetts. “I’m not sure if brewing a baseball-themed beer with actual baseball bats in it has ever been done before, but we are extremely excited to have been part of this unique opportunity! I’m sure the beer will be a “big hit” among the Red Sox and PawSox fan base and beer lovers in general.”

“For us, Wormtown has always been about quality and local,” said Ben Roesch, the brewmaster and founder of Wormtown Brewery. “Putting the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in a brand new downtown ballpark is as local and quality as it gets. Our ‘Welcome to Worcester $1.25’ commemorative beer will be a classic Vienna lager featuring an amber color, light caramel sweetness, and clean crisp finish. The fact that a $1.25 donation from each pint will go to the team’s charitable foundation makes it even better. This beer will pair amazingly well with a Coney Island Hot Dog, a slice of Table Talk Apple Pie, and a side of Triple-A Baseball.”

About Wormtown Brewery

Founded in 2010, Wormtown Brewery is committed to brewing world-class beers using locally sourced ingredients regardless of cost. Our motto “A Piece of Mass in Every Glass” means our beers are crafted with the freshest ingredients for the freshest beer. This dedication to quality over quantity has earned us over 160 awards worldwide for a vast collection of recipes, but if it’s a premier IPA you are looking for, we know how to make you Be Hoppy®! Find out more by visiting: wormtownbrewery.com.