Woodchuck Hard Cider and Farnum Hill Cider Releases Odd Crush Special Brut

MIDDLEBURY, VT — Woodchuck® Hard Cider is excited to announce the release of Odd Crush, a special brut, made in collaboration with Farnum Hill Ciders. The name “Odd Crush” points to our drastically different styles, which originally sparked the diverse new era in American hard ciders. In VT, Woodchuck paved the way for popular six-pack ciders, sold across the country. In NH, Farnum Hill opened a future for regional orchard ciders in wine-style bottles.

With Odd Crush we combine both styles of cider making. The cider has a bright, golden hue that is clear and brilliant. The aroma has fruity notes of peach, raspberry and citrus that lead to a clean finish, excellent with food.

“Odd Crush is a perfect combination of Woodchuck’s semi sweet Ciders and Farnum Hill’s Dry styles delivering a dry complex yet very approachable style” says Terry Hopper, Vermont Cider Company’s VP of Sales, “Woodchuck has always had an admiration for the work that Steve and his family were doing to craft the wine bottle style varieties, we are excited to bring our two brands together in a way that really emphasizes both of our strengthens as cider makers.”

Ben E. Calvi, General Manger-Cidery VCC added “This cider is special, with apples sourced from Woodchuck’s orchard partner Sunrise Orchards just down the road in Cornwall, and from Farnum Hill’s orchard in Lebanon. These apples were picked at their peak, crushed locally, and collaboratively fermented here at the cidery in in Middlebury.”

Steve Wood, Farnum Hill Owner said, “It’s fun and funny to be collaborating now, over twenty years after we started out at opposite ends of the cider spectrum.”

Available in select markets, including Vermont and New Hampshire starting in July, Odd Crush (5.4% ABV) will retail for $13.99/ 12oz 4 pack can. It will also be available in 15.5-gallon kegs. Enjoy this dry, local, unique cider that is delicious with food, from Woodchuck Hard Cider and Farnum Hill!

About Vermont Cider Co.

Vermont Cider Company is a leading hard cider maker in the United States, with a state of the art cidery located in Middlebury, Vermont. Vermont Cider Company crafts a variety of ciders for a variety of consumers. There’s iconic Woodchuck, fruit-forward Wyder’s as well as the classic Magners Irish Cider and Blackthorn, rounding out our import offerings. Vermont Cider Company reinvigorated American hard cider in 1991, with the launch of Woodchuck, and stays focused on the category today through our commitment to crafting innovative and refreshing hard ciders. For more information about Vermont Cider Company, please visit: www.vtciderco.com

About Farnum Hill Ciders

Back in the 90’s Farnum Hill Ciders were the first commercial ciders in the U.S. to be made with classic bittersweet and bittersharp apple varieties, planted in their New Hampshire orchards. These apples are no good for pies or lunchboxes – but give extraordinary flavor, structure and complexity to fermented cider. Farnum HIll Ciders remains an orchard-based producer, with distribution mainly in New England and New York. They ripen cider-grown apples to their peak, press at harvest, blend and mature their batches over many months before releasing the finished ciders. For inquiries e-mail: swood@farnumhillciders.com or visit the Farnum Hill Website at: www.farnumhillciders.com.