Wild Basin Receives Nature-Inspired Packaging Redesign

Longmont, Colo. – Wild Basin, the top performing craft hard seltzer brand, is receiving a visual update reflecting the brand’s growth and evolution in its third year. Oskar Blues Brewery first launched Wild Basin in 2018, making it the first nationally distributed craft hard seltzer brand. The redesign applies to secondary and primary packaging, logo and copy, and works to position the brand closer than ever to its outdoor roots, and its mission to inspire authentic outdoor experiences.

Wild Basin’s design continues to be inspired by the natural beauty of Wild Basin, a pristine wilderness area in the Rocky Mountains. On each can, the brand’s signature mountain design is framed by a vibrant color alluding to the contemporary flavor inside. The new logo was inspired directly by National Park signs, an homage to the parks’ dedication to the conservation of America’s wild spaces. Verbiage has been changed to Hard Seltzer rather than Boozy Sparkling Water, for increased clarity and visibility on the shelf.

In addition to aesthetic updates, several flavor changes will be introduced. Wild Basin continues to present distinctive, complex flavor combinations with new Yuzu Pineapple and Tangerine Lime, which will appear in the Original Mix Pack. Strawberry Coconut will also appear as a standalone 12-pack for the first time in select markets.

In 2020, Wild Basin grew by 334%, with Berry Mix Pack ranking #9 among new variety 12-packs – momentum that shows no sign of slowing. Refreshed packaging, new logo and other changes will be reflected on all three of Wild Basin’s mix 12-pack offerings, Original Mix Pack, Berry Mix Pack and Cocktail-Inspired Mix Pack, as well as 6-pack offerings of Black Raspberry and new 12-packs of Strawberry Coconut. Wild Basin is gluten free, vegan and 100 calories per 12 oz. can.

About Wild Basin Hard Seltzer

Crafted and canned at Oskar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer was the first nationally distributed craft hard seltzer. Every 12 oz. can of Wild Basin is gluten free, vegan and contains just 1 g carb. Available in a range of effervescent, contemporary flavors, Wild Basin is designed for craft drinkers who value the outdoors and living an active lifestyle. A portion of proceeds from each Mix Pack sale goes toward Can’d Aid to support river and beach cleanups nationwide.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their voluminously hopped, hand-canned brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, brewing and canning boundary-stomping craft beer like Can-O-Bliss IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, Oskar’s Lager, the CANundrum Mix Pack and more. Oskar Blues beers are available nationwide in the US and in more than 19 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.

