Widmer Brothers Partners with Artist Mike Bennett to Launch Hazy Jack Pale Ale

PORTLAND, Ore. – To jumpstart 2021 in grand fashion, Widmer Brothers is launching Hazy Jack Pale Ale, a modern take on Widmer Brothers’ 2001 classic Hop Jack Pale Ale. To celebrate the launch of Hazy Jack Pale Ale, its cans adorned with an aviator-wearing jackalope, Widmer Brothers is teaming up with local artist Mike Bennett on a scavenger hunt that will feature three distinct Bennett artistic cutouts of the mythical jackrabbit-antelope hybrid that lives in the hop fields of the Pacific Northwest.

On three separate occasions in February, Bennett – voted best visual artist of 2020 for his Crypto Zoo work during the COVID pandemic – will post a clue on his popular Instagram feed that will direct followers to a spot in Portland where participants will have a chance to win one of Bennett’s Jackalope cutouts. Widmer Brothers will also set up a social distancing tent with samples of Hazy Jack Pale Ale for those 21+ as well as other swag from the longtime Portland brewery.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such a local, beloved artist,” said Widmer Brothers Brand Manager Jake Neilson. “The whimsical jackalope caricature on our Hazy Jack cans seemed to be made for this sort of partnership given Mike’s great talent. We are also excited to announce that we’ll be donating a portion of the March sales of Hazy Jack to Meals on Wheels.”

Hazy Jack Pale Ale was brought to life for modern palates, while still maintaining the citrusy and piney characteristics and mellow finish of the original.

“This beer packs a ton of citrus and pine notes and has a beautiful hazy pour,” said Neilson. “We can’t wait for beer fans across the Pacific Northwest to try it.”

Hazy Jack will be available through September of this year in 6- and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans. For more information on Widmer Brothers Brewing, visit widmerbrothers.com or see what the brewery is up to on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hazy Jack Pale Ale

Hazy Jack Pale Ale… Legend says that the greatest hops in the world grow from its antlers. Though many have tried, no one has found the animal and its elusive hops. We still believe it is out there, however. This hazy pale ale pays tribute to the legend of Hop Jack with bold piney and citrusy hops and soft malt notes.

Malts: Premium 2-Row, Munich, C-40

Hops: Eureka, Centennial, Cascade

ABV: 6%

IBU: 45

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

Widmer Brothers Brewing helped create the Pacific Northwest craft beer movement in 1984 when founders Kurt and Rob Widmer, then in their 20s, began brewing unique interpretations of traditional German beer styles. In 1986, Widmer Brothers Brewing introduced the original American-style Hefeweizen, which elevated the brewery to national acclaim. Since then, the brewery’s iconic Hefe has grown to become Oregon’s favorite craft beer. For more than three decades, Widmer Brothers has continued to push the boundaries of craft beer. Based in Portland, Oregon, the brewery currently brews a variety of beers including Hefe, Drop Top Amber and a full seasonal lineup. For more information about Widmer Brothers Brewing, visit http://www.widmerbrothers.com/.