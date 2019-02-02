Virginia Beer Co. Releases Fresh Powder Double IPA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Slopes open on Feb. 2 for the return of Fresh Powder. Draft and large format cans of The Virginia Beer Company’s seasonal 100 percent Citra Double India Pale Ale return at noon on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Fresh Powder 8 Percent ABV

What began in 2017 as the Virginia Beer Co.’s inaugural 16 oz. can release has become the annual flagship release in VBC’s year-round Experimental IPA series. This 100 percent Citra Double India Pale Ale is brewed with concentrated Citra Lupulin Powder, then Double Dry-Hopped with a dose of 3 lbs. per barrel for an even fresher Citra finish on the back end. The result is a full-bodied 8.0 percent ABV offering with a clean, dry finish and a tightrope balance of bitterness and dank, juicy, citrusy notes.

Cut the line. Hit the slopes. Fresh Powder awaits. Visit https://virginiabeerco.craftcellr.com/offers/41091

This year, Virginia Beer Co. is teaming up with CraftCellr for those who cannot make it on release day. If you want to lock down your 4-pack of this DDH Lupulin Powder DIPA ahead of time, simply use the link above to reserve yours so you do not have to fight for your spot on the lift. For the first time ever, the brewery will hold a limited number of Fresh Powder cans for pick-up during taproom hours starting at Noon on release day up until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17.