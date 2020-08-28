Virginia Beer Co. Celebrates Women’s Equality Day 2020 with 39 Words Can Release

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — On August 26th, The Virginia Beer Company celebrates Women’s Equality Day with the 2020 release of 39 Words.

“The Women of VBC have again come together this year to design and brew a new batch of 39 Words to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage,” exclaimed VBC Operations Manager Luci Legaspi. “This year’s version of 39 Words — named after the number of words in the 19th Amendment, passed to the U.S. Constitution in 1920 — is a Moscow Mule-inspired Ale brewed with Blackberries, Ginger, and Mint.”

The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote nationally on August 18, 1920, so why is Women’s Equality Day on August 26th each year?

“The simple answer…” notes friend of the brewery and local attorney (with Tarley-Robinson, PLC) Susan Tarley, “…is that even when a constitutional amendment has been ratified it’s not official until it has been certified by the correct government official. In 1920, that official was U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby. On August 26, 1920, Colby signed a proclamation behind closed doors at 8 a.m. at his own house in Washington, D.C., ending a struggle for the vote that started a century earlier. The New York Times ran the story about the document’s signing on its front page and noted the lack of fanfare for the historic event.'”

That is one of the many reasons why Virginia Beer Co. will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment on August 26, 2020.

“We are all about beers for all and cheers with all,” comments VBC Co-Founder Robby Willey. “The entire VBC team welcomes you to join the celebration of diversity, inclusivity, and beer brewed for all in honor of Women’s Equality Day 2020…and we hope you can join the fanfare!”

The release celebration on 8/26/2020 (3-9 pm) will feature live music by local musician Felicia Hoyos (5-8 pm) and pairings from a woman-owned food truck, Carmen’s Jamaican Authentic Cuisine. Limited draft of this 4.5% Moscow Mule-inspired Ale will be available along with 4-packs of 16 oz. cans.

For More Information:

https://www.virginiabeerco.com/news/womensequalityday2020vbc