Victory Brewing Company to Release Victory Waves Craft Hard Seltzer

Victory Brewing Company Gets Into The Seltzer Game, Launches Victory Waves Craft Hard Seltzer This Spring

Downingtown, PA – Victory Brewing Company is jumping into the rapidly growing hard seltzer space with Victory Waves, a new line of expertly crafted hard seltzers. Victory, who opened its doors in 1996 and is now one of the largest regional craft brewers in the United States, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with several big initiatives.

First, the brewery recently announced its Brew Forward marketing campaign which is about creating a 2021 that is full of promise and possibility. The main components of the campaign are to create a socially conscious beer, called Brotherly Love (launched February 2021), and to setup the Brotherly Love Community Fund.

The idea behind Brotherly Love is for it to be a beer brand whose concept is built around giving back to the community. Through donations to the Brotherly Love Community Fund, Victory intends to promote and inspire purposeful change the world is craving after a year of unrest and uncertainty.

Now, Victory Brewing Company is announcing its next innovation which combines their 25 years of brewing experience, innovation expertise, and close connection to its consumers to launch a new line of craft hard seltzers called Victory Waves.

“We know that our consumers are drinking more than craft beer today. They are drinking across categories. Wine, spirits, and hard seltzers are all part of the consideration set in their various drinking occasions. And, while there are many big players in the hard seltzer space, there is an opportunity to deliver a high-quality seltzer experience that comes from a brand that consumers across our home region identifies with,” says Derek Detenber, chief marketing officer. “Victory’s passion for delivering the best tasting products for those memorable moments in life applies not only to our extensive craft beer offerings, but it also extends to this new line of craft hard seltzers.”

The hard seltzer market is projected to grow to $30B by 2025, according to Goldman Sachs. Beyond the category leaders, regional craft brands are experiencing success with their seltzers in their home markets as loyal fans add them to their drinking repertoire.

At launch, Victory Waves will be supported by a program called Summer on Repeat. A music centric campaign that features a sweepstakes to win a VIP concert experience and introduces fans to Victory’s curated summer playlists on Spotify.

“Consumers tell us that the hard seltzer occasion is really driven by bringing people together and having fun – at a bar, in the backyard, at the pool, or at the beach. Another key element of those same experiences is very often music. So, we thought this campaign brought two sensorial elements of these memorable experiences together,” Detenber continued.

Launching in late April 2021, Victory Waves Craft Hard Seltzer will be available in a 12-count variety pack. The Victory Waves Variety Pack is made up of four straight forward, popular flavors – Lime, Mango, Mixed Berry, and Orange. While familiar, the Victory Waves varieties have natural flavors and are naturally sweetened with monk fruit, creating a more refreshing, and crushable hard seltzer. With Victory Waves you get a craveable craft hard seltzer that is well-balanced with no after taste. Each Victory Waves contains 100 calories per 12oz can and has less than 1g of sugar. They are also naturally gluten-free. Victory Waves’ bright color palette and playful ombre aesthetic are a perfect reminder that craft beverages should taste great and be fun.

Victory Waves will be available regionally, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Connecticut, and Washington DC. Go to victorybeer.com/beerfinder to find a retailer near you.

ABOUT VICTORY BREWING COMPANY

Headquartered in Downingtown, PA, Victory Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded by Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet, born out of a passion to introduce Americans to a high-quality beer and a drinking experience rooted in connectivity. Twenty-five years ago, Victory opened its doors to serve full-flavored, innovative beers with inspiration from Bill and Ron’s travels present in each delicious pint. Victory creates a vibrant culture and elevated beer-drinking experience across its taproom locations in Chester County, PA including the flagship location in Downingtown, Charlotte, NC, and soon to open location in Center City, Philadelphia.

In February 2016, Victory announced an alliance with Southern Tier Brewing Company under the partnership platform of Artisanal Brewing Ventures. Additionally, Brooklyn-based Sixpoint Brewery and Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford, VA have since joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family. Victory products are distributed to nine countries and over 30 states across the U.S., plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. As one of the most decorated craft breweries creating award-winning brands such as Prima Pils, DirtWolf, Storm King and Golden Monkey, Victory continues to drive innovation and change through an ingenuity in brewing, steadfast commitment to the community, and forward-thinking initiatives. To learn more about Victory Brewing Company please visit www.victorybeer.com or follow along on social media @victorybeer and @victorytaprooms.

For more information: https://victorybeer.com/