Venice Based House Beer Launches Family of Radlers

VENICE, California – House Beer’s mission has always been “One Beer Done Right”, but recently a second style caught their eye. They began to notice the serious lack of quality Radler’s.

It occurred to House Beer that a great Radler starts with one thing—a great Lager, which House happens to know a little bit about. So, maybe one more beer done right is more appropriate.

Last year, House crafted their first ever, limited edition Radler by combining fresh grapefruit juice with our premium lager. The Grapefruit Radler just made sense, because it was something that they’d want to drink. After finding that friends and family felt the same way, we decided to take it a step further and bring more attention to this oft-forgotten style.

Since that first toe dip into the world of Radlers, House returned to the drawing board, developing a flight of Premium Crafted Radlers built on the foundation of our one and only House Lager. Not to mention that this line also steps into the ”better-for-you” space considering the low-cal, low-ABV specs of the new offerings.

The details:

•The Grapefruit Radler – (Same Great Taste!)

•The Salted Lime Radler

•The Tropical Radler – (Pineapple + Orange + Guava)

•The Mango Radler

New formulation for all our new Radler line:

•3.2% ABV

•110 calories

•5 g residual sugar

New packaging:

•Sleek 12 oz cans

•Pressure Sensitive Label application

•Single flavor 6pk Cans (all four flavors available)

•Variety 12pk Cans (three cans of each flavor)

For More Information:

https://housebeer.us/