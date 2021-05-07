Urban South – HTX Releases Two New Brews in Collaboration With Dallas’s Celestial Beerworks

TEXAS – Urban South – HTX has teamed up with Celestial Beerworks out of Dallas to collaborate on two new beers.

  • Spilled Skates is a heavily fruited sour featuring strawberry, watermelon and coconut to mimic the popular Tiger’s Blood snow cone flavor – a brewery favorite.
  • The brewing team at Celestial Beerworks is fanatic about hops, and Space Skates TIPA represents this admiration. The full-bodied, juicy triple IPA is hopped with Lupomax Bru-1, Lupomax Citra and Lupomax Mosaic from Yakima Valley Hops, as well as regular Citra and Mosaic hops.

“Celestial is a brewery we have always admired from afar, from their social media presence to their great beer, and making this connection was always something we aspired to do,” said Dave Ohmer, General Manager of Urban South – HTX. “Thanks to their amazing team, the collaboration came together effortlessly and we can’t wait for the next project with our new friends here in Texas.”

Spilled Skates and Space Skates will be available to pre-order online starting today at 6:30 p.m. CT, and available for in-person pickup and walkup sales. Urban South’s Sawyer Yards taproom will be open from 12:00 to 10:00 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.

https://www.instagram.com/urbansouth_htx/

